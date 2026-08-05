Who is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth wife's hiring to Presidential Military Spouse Commission sparks backlash, ‘A scam’

Pete Hegseth is under renewed scrutiny following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, as the chair of a new White House commission dedicated to military spouses. This position brings her into the spotlight, raising further inquiries regarding her husband's leadership at the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump appointed Jennifer Rauchet to chair the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, sparking criticism over her past involvement in Pentagon communications. (Pete Hegseth)

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The commission's objectives resonate widely. However, Rauchet's selection has reignited worries regarding her past involvement in official meetings, communications, and discussions concerning personnel.

Jennifer Rauchet's appointment: Here's what Trump said

On August 3, Trump enacted an executive order establishing the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, as reported by The Hill. This commission is tasked with recommending policies that tackle issues related to employment, housing, health care, education, child care, and other challenges faced by military families.

Rauchet is set to offer guidance to Trump on various issues faced by military spouses, including their employment and healthcare needs.

"America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country,” Trump stated in the Oval Office, alongside Hegseth.

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Later, taking to X, Hegseth boasted about his wife's new role. “Chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission. We serve the best Americans. All glory to God,” he wrote.

Despite this, there were dissenters regarding the position, with a significant people branding it a "scam."

“Is that some kind of a consolation prize for humping someone, Pete? I strongly suspect it is. Tell us if it worked,” one person commented.

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“What no jobs for your two wives before her?? Not cool!” another wrote.

"So you can expense her travel," a fourth X user said. "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason."

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What we know about Presidential Military Spouse Commission

According to the Associated Press, the commission will include over 20 military spouses. Trump stated that the group aims to formulate actionable recommendations to enhance their quality of life. Rauchet noted that the members possess decades of experience dealing with the challenges of frequent relocations and deployments.

The criticism is more focused on the appointment of Rauchet as the head of the commission rather than its intended purpose. She had previously come under scrutiny, even though she did not hold an official government role during the initial months of Hegseth's time at the Pentagon.

Jennifer Rauchet's controversies

According to The Washington Post, Rauchet played a role in coordinating media strategies, engaged with prospective political appointees, and advocated for personnel decisions.

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The publication also reported that she participated in a Signal chat that contained prior information regarding U.S. military actions in Yemen. Hegseth asserted that he did not disclose any classified information.

Rauchet's attendance at meetings with international defense officials has also sparked inquiries. Officials indicated that she departed prior to the commencement of sensitive discussions, yet some participants allegedly considered her presence to be atypical.

Previously, Rauchet attracted attention during a controversy regarding her attire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, although that issue was focused on fashion rather than her influence in government.

Hegesth under scrutiny

The appointment comes at a time when Hegseth is under scrutiny regarding his leadership at the Pentagon. Senator Tim Kaine has charged him with surrounding himself with individuals who merely agree with him, referred to as "yes-men."

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Additionally, a recent classification of casualties has intensified allegations that the department is downplaying the human toll of the conflict in Iran.