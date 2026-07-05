Who is Jeremy Scheublin? Longtime NYPD inspector suspended over sexual assault allegations by female officer

An NYPD inspector has been suspended after a female officer accused him of sexually harassing her and assaulting her in his office. The lawsuit also claims he made inappropriate remarks to her.

Who is Jeremy Scheublin?

NYPD Inspector Jeremy Scheublin was suspended this week following groping and harassment allegations from a female officer. (Facebook/ @NYPD41pct)

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Inspector Jeremy Scheublin joined the NYPD in 2002 and has been with the department for 24 years, winning numerous departmental awards for meritorious police duties as he rose through the ranks, according to the New York Times. He was the commanding officer of the NYPD's 46th Precinct in Fordham Heights, the Bronx, at the time of the alleged incident.

Last December, shortly before he was transferred, Bronx residents honored him during a precinct council meeting for "his commitment and service to the borough," Vanessa Gibson, the borough president, said in a post on social media, per the NY Times.

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What he is accused of

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{{^usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the suspension came four months after a female NYPD officer filed a lawsuit in Bronx Supreme Court accusing Jeremy Scheublin of harassing her and forcing himself on her in his office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the suspension came four months after a female NYPD officer filed a lawsuit in Bronx Supreme Court accusing Jeremy Scheublin of harassing her and forcing himself on her in his office. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to The Post in March, the officer, identified only as N.L., said she tried to avoid being alone with Scheublin for more than a year because of “creepy” comments he previously made at the stationhouse.

She alleged that on January 1, 2025, Scheublin called her into his office, grabbed her buttocks, lifted her off the ground and threw her onto what officers referred to as the “casting couch.”

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“He scoops me up, and then he slams me on the couch,” the 34-year-old mother said, echoing the allegations in her lawsuit. “Now he's on top of me.”

He then allegedly tried to force her to kiss him but she fought him off, she said. “I got my hands up to cover my mouth, and he's trying to kiss me on my mouth,” she claimed, adding she turned her head to avoid his lips.

That's when Scheublin made the comment about “biracial babies,” according to the suit.

The officer said she was able to get away by kicking him "in the groin" and yelling, “Chill the f–k out!” according to court documents.

“[She] believed Scheublin, who was wearing his service weapon, would rape her if she didn't fight him off,” she said in the lawsuit, as per the Post.

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What does the lawsuit say happened before the alleged assault?

According to The New York Times' March report, the officer, a 34-year-old single mother of two, joined the NYPD in January 2020 after working for the Department of Correction. She was assigned to the 46th Precinct later that year. Nearly three years later, Jeremy Scheublin became the precinct's commanding officer.

The lawsuit says Scheublin soon began taking a personal interest in her. He allegedly asked about her love life, called her at night while she was off duty and commented on her appearance.

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According to the complaint, he once pulled her aside after a meeting and said, “I do not know whether I should smack or kiss you.” The lawsuit says the officer became so uncomfortable that she blocked his phone number and skipped the precinct's holiday party to avoid him.

The lawsuit also claims that after she reported the alleged assault, Scheublin retaliated by assigning her overtime shifts that started at 3am and changing her work partner.

Scheublin filed for retirement last month, a process that can take months, and was suspended on Tuesday, internal NYPD orders show, according to the Post.

His lawyer, Oliver Storch, said he retired “to concentrate on addressing the hurtful and false allegations in the lawsuit."

“America is the greatest country, where any disgruntled worker with an ax to grind, can sue the city and make the most outrageous claims for monetary gain,” he said.