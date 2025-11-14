Who is John Beam? Legendary Oakland football coach reportedly shot at Laney College shooting

John Beam, the legendary college football coach from Oakland, California, was reportedly shot at the shooting at Laney College in Thursday afternoon, ABC7 reported. College football coach John Beam.(@beam_coach on X)

The outlet reported that Beam, who recently retired after a 45-year career as the Athletic Director of Laney College and the coach of the college's football team, was reportedly shot near the Fieldhouse, the college's sports and athletic compound - on Thursday. ABC7 reported citing sources that Beam was injured in the shooting. His current condition is unknown.

The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place alert for the school community. No other person was injured in the shooting, and the lockdown has been lifted. Beam has been taken to the hospital, local media reported.

There is now word on the suspect. Acting Police Chief James Beere said in a presser that suspect was male and was wearing a black hoodie.

Who Is John Beam?

John Beam is a celebrated college football coach best remembered for his decades-long career with the Laney College football team, the Laney Eagles. He gained national recognition through Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’, which showed his coaching style and mentorship of student-athletes.

Beam has over 45 years of coaching experience in the Bay Area, producing numerous college and NFL players. Beam has 4 national titles, 16 bowl championships, and 2 state titles.

At Laney College, he led the team to the 2018 state and national championships and boasts a career win rate of over 80%.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.