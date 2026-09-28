Who is Jonathan Robles? Manhattan man arrested after woman found dead in Central Park gazebo

A 36-year-old resident of Manhattan faces murder charges following the discovery of a 63-year-old woman's body inside a wooden gazebo located in Central Park on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The Central Park victim's identity remains undisclosed pending family notification. (Unsplash)

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Central Park Precinct officers arrived at the scene in response to a 911 emergency call reporting an unresponsive individual at approximately 9:43 a.m. on Sunday, September 27. The woman was discovered unresponsive within an isolated, tree-enclosed gazebo situated near the Boathouse, adjacent to a walking trail between East Drive and East 74th Street. Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel confirmed her death at the location.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds throughout her body and suffered head trauma. The city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an examination to find the definitive cause of death.

Suspect arrested in Central Park killing

On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials announced the apprehension of Jonathan Robles, a 36-year-old resident of Manhattan, who is facing charges related to murder and unlawful firearm possession. According to the NYPD, there is no established connection between Robles and the victim, and the investigative team has not yet revealed any apparent motive for the alleged crime.

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The victim's identity remains undisclosed pending family notification. According to reports from local news sources referencing the New York Times, both the victim and the accused individual appeared to be experiencing homelessness.

Witnesses observed a substantial tent and various articles of clothing dispersed in the vicinity of the gazebo, as per amNewYork.

Law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area during intense rainfall, as the nor'easter that had impacted the region throughout the weekend continued to affect the city.

Residents react to ‘terrible and sad news’

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Locals were shocked to learn about the death in the Central Park.

“Terrible. This is our playground. It's our backyard... it's the last thing you want to happen,” John, a New York City resident, told NBC New York.

“It's very terrible and sad news because we are tourists and we expect to pass a good time so it's very sad,” tourist Guadalupe García said. “I will try to enjoy the park in this time and not at the dark, for example."