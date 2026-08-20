Who was José Alberto Suárez? 5 things to know about Telemundo executive dead in Kenya helicopter crash

José Alberto Suárez, an executive with NBC's Spanish-language channel Telemundo based out of Miami, Florida, was killed in a tourist helicopter crash in Kenya on Wednesday.

Telemundo executive Jose Alberto Suarez with his wife. (Unsplash)

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Suárez, 55, was among the seven killed in the helicopter crash near Mt. Ololokwe around 9:13am local time. Earlier, authorities in Kenya had identified the victims of the crash- six passengers and one pilot, no further details about them were released. Suarez was identified by his colleagues at Telemundo, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported. His colleagues NBCU Newsgroup Chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU Local Chairman Valari Staab and Telemundo Station Group President Jose Cancela released the statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that José was killed in a helicopter accident in Kenya,” the statement read. “José was an exceptional colleague who cared deeply about his teams, the communities they served and the important role our stations play in people’s lives.”

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In this article, we will take a look at José Alberto Suárez, his family of wife Nicole Valle Duarte and their two sons, and his work at Telemundo.

Who Was José Alberto Suárez? 5 things to know about Telemundo exec

1. Over 25 Years In TV industry

Suárez has 25 years of experience working in the television industry. He was the president and general manager of Telemundo's KCSO-LD, Channel 33 between April 2019 until February 2024.

2. From Sacramento To Fresno To Orlando

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After serving in the Sacramento area stations for several years, Suarez moved to KNSO, Channel 51 of Clovis. After 2024, he moved to the Orlando area becoming the president and general manager of Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers-Naples area stations.

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3. A Florida Native

Joe Alberto Suarez was a Florida native, the Fresno Bee reports.

4. Family Details Unclear

The details of Jose Alberto Suarez's family are not known. Even the statement from his colleagues did not mention reference to family. “Our hearts are with his loved ones, and with all of José’s colleagues and friends who are grieving this terrible loss,” it read.

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According to his Instagram profile, his wife has been Nicole Valls Duarte in various posts. They reportedly had children.

5. Cause Of Crash Under Probe

As of now, the cause of the crash is not known, and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is investigating the incident. &Beyond, a luxury tour operator in Kenya, has hired the helicopter, and acknowledged the crash in a statement.