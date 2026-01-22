Who is Joseph Andrew Bragg? Maple Grove man arrested for kidnapping Zimmerman girl

Joseph Andrew Bragg, a 28-year-old man from Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been taken into custody by Albert Lea Police on Thursday in the case of the missing 7-year-old Brynlee Nelson. He was arrested from his car on the Interstate 35, the police said. Nelson was found inside the car. Brynlee Nelson, 7, of Zimmerman, MN, was allegedly kidnapped. (Facebook/ Nelson family)

Bragg, who has been identified as from Maple Grove in Minnesota was arrested and charged with kidnapping, jail records at the Freeborn County Jail. He was tracked down by the police in Minnesota over an active AMBER alert issued for Nelson earlier on Thursday morning.

The AMBER Alert for Nelson was issued at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The search for the missing seven-year-old continued through the day, before, at around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, Joseph Andrew Brann was taken into custody. The Amber Alert was canceled at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Who Is Joseph Andrew Bragg? Joseph Andrew Bragg was arrested by Lea Police Department Thursday night from inside a car, where 7-year-old Nelson was also found. The relationship of Nelson to the suspect is unclear, at the moment.

The jail records from the Freeborn County Jail show that Bragg was booked at 1:07 a.m. on Thursday. He faces charges of 'Kidnapping-Confine/ Remove Any Person- No Consent.'

Also read: Who is Matvei Rumiantsev? What we know about ‘jealous’ Russian national Barron Trump ‘saved’ woman from

An AMBER alert was issued for Brynlee at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The alert read: "7-yr-old Brynlee was last seen getting off the bus around 3:30pm today in Zimmerman. She entered a black sedan (unknown plate). Blonde hair, 70 lbs. Wearing black jacket, blue snowpants, white boots; pink Nike hoodie, black fuzzy pants underneath. Grey/white hat, backpack with many keychains."

A volunteer search party was also organized to look for Nelson.

Local ABC affiliate News 6 reported that Brynlee Nelson was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea for medical evaluation after she was found safe. She has now been reunited with her family, the report noted.