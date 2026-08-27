Who is Joshua Kohut? 5 things to know as Rutgers dean is arrested for allegedly recording ‘upskirt’ videos

Joshua Kohut, one of the deans at Rutgers University, was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly recording "upskirt" videos while at work New Brunswick college. He was charged with fourth degree invasion of privacy, NJ Attorney General announced on Tuesday.

Joshua Kohut (L), a Rutgers University Dean, was arrested for allegedly recording "upskirt videos" at work. (Rutgers University and Unsplash)

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According to NJ AG Jennifer Davenport, law enforcement conducted a search on 51-year-old Kohut on Monday. During the search, his devices were seized, and evidence was uncovered from them to warrant his arrest.

"The defendant is alleged to have used his mobile phone to record 'upskirt' videos without his victim's knowledge," Davenport said. "An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly."

Joshua Kohut's Arrest: 5 Things To Know

1. Dean of School of Environmental and Biological Sciences

Joshua Kohut was the dean of the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers. After his arrest, the 51-year-old has been placed on administrative leave by the university and has been banned from the campus.

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Joshua Kohut's arrest was brief as he was released within 24 hours on pre-trial monitoring. He is due in court in October 2026. He will remain banned from the Rutgers campus till the probe is over.

3. University Calls Charges 'Disturbing'

Rutgers University called the allegations "disturbing" in a statement released following Joshua Kohut's arrest. "The university placed Josh Kohut on administrative leave after being informed of the extremely disturbing charges," the school said. "The research dean also is banned from campus pending the outcome of an investigation."

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4. Details Of Victim Unknown

As of now, neither Rutgers University nor the authorities in New Jersey confirmed if the alleged victims of Joshua Kohut were linked to the Rutgers University community. It is also unclear if the investigation started based on a complaint.

5. Could Face Fine, Up To 18 Months In Jail

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport revealed that Joshua Kohut could face up to 18 months in prison and fines of up to $10,000 if he is convicted.