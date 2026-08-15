Who is Judge Juan Merchan? Trump's hush-money judge's daughter's firm under federal investigation

Judge Juan Merchan became one of the most closely watched figures in Donald Trump’s hush-money case. Now, fresh scrutiny involving his daughter has put the judge and his family back in the spotlight.

Who is Juan Merchan?

Judge Juan Merchan has been the target of repeated attacks by Donald Trump after overseeing the hush-money case.

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Donald Trump has described the judge who oversaw his hush-money trial, where he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as a “certified Trump hater."

Justice Merchan began his legal career in 1994 after graduating from Hofstra University School of Law. He worked as a prosecutor, first in the New York County District Attorney's Office, and later as an assistant attorney general in Nassau and Suffolk counties, as per BBC.

He was appointed a family court judge in 2006, and since 2009 has presided over criminal matters at the New York County Supreme Court.

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{{^usCountry}} This was not his first brush with Trump's world. In 2022, Justice Merchan presided over the tax-fraud trial that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. He is also the judge for the fraud and money-laundering case against Steve Bannon, a close Trump ally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was not his first brush with Trump's world. In 2022, Justice Merchan presided over the tax-fraud trial that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. He is also the judge for the fraud and money-laundering case against Steve Bannon, a close Trump ally. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing him, Manhattan defense attorney Ron Kuby told NBC News, "He's a serious jurist, smart and even-tempered." He added, “He's not one of those judges who yells at lawyers, and is characterized as a no-nonsense judge. But he's always in control of the courtroom.”

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What is the latest controversy involving Merchan's daughter?

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According to a report by The New York Times, federal prosecutors in Chicago have been investigating Authentic Campaigns, the Democratic fundraising firm once co-owned by Loren Merchan, the judge's daughter.

Last August, the US attorney’s office in Chicago subpoenaed Authentic Campaigns for a wide range of internal communications with major Democratic clients. The federal investigation is looking into whether the firm’s work involved improper conduct or possible violations of federal law.

According to a grand jury subpoena reviewed by The New York Times, the firm’s clients allegedly included Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Democratic National Committee.

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Loren Merchan, Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, worked as a vice president at Authentic Campaigns until late 2024 and was also named in the investigation. The firm challenged the subpoena with help from a legal team that included former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara.

After negotiations, prosecutors narrowed their request to focus on a $468 payment from Harris' presidential campaign and on emails exchanged between Loren Merchan and her father, according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke to the Times.

The current status of the investigation remains unclear. Sources told the Times that prosecutors have not issued any additional subpoenas to Loren Merchan, Authentic Campaigns founder Michael Nellis or other individuals.

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Why has Trump repeatedly attacked Merchan?

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Trump's attacks on Justice Merchan began around his April 2023 arraignment in the hush-money case, when he called the judge partisan. He claimed on Truth Social that Merchan “hates me” and that he “must be changed,” according to the Independent.

The attacks grew sharper in March 2024, after Merchan set a trial date and issued a limited gag order. Trump accused Merchan, without evidence, of favoring his daughter's Democratic political consulting interests. He called the order “illegal” and "un-American," claiming it violated his First Amendment rights and was part of a broader effort by Democrats to weaponize law enforcement/

During the hush-money trial, Trump continued attacking Merchan and violating the gag order. This prompted the judge to expand the order to cover Merchan's family members and to hold Trump in criminal contempt of court, as per Independent.

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Trump has also accused the judge of bias, conflict of interest and repeated rulings against the defense.