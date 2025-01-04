Trump claims ‘corrupt’ Judge Merchan ‘broke the law’ in hush-money case

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan on Friday after the New York judge denied his request to dismiss the criminal case involving alleged hush-money payments and scheduled sentencing for January 10, just days before the presidential inauguration. Donald Trump criticized Judge Juan Merchan after the judge denied his request to dismiss a hush-money case and set sentencing for January 10.

Judge Merchan, in his ruling on Friday, refused to dismiss the case and stated he was inclined to impose an unconditional discharge—a rare sentence that would relieve Trump of any obligations or conditions but would still classify him as a convicted felon.

Trump accused Merchan of “breaking the law” and labeled him “deeply conflicted” and “corrupt” in a statement released by his spokesperson, Steve Cheung.

“Merchan took the Bragg Hoax that, according to all Legal Scholars, should have been dead on arrival and, through his fraud and misconduct, gave it a semblance of ‘life,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reiterating his claims that the case was part of a broader campaign of “lawfare” against him. He described the proceedings as an “illegitimate political attack” and a “rigged charade.”

“This has to stop! It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump's hush-money trial

The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, centres on allegations that Trump falsified business records in connection with a $130,000 payment made during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors allege the payment was intended to silence Daniels about an alleged affair with Trump. Trump is accused of directing his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to wire the funds and later reimbursing him in a manner disguised as legal fees.

In May 2023, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the scheme.

President-elect has repeatedly denied the charges and called the prosecution a politically motivated “witch hunt.”