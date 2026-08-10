Who is Kailey Erhart? North Dakota mom slits throats of her three children, tells husband to ‘say goodbye to your kids’

A mother is charged with the brutal act of slashing the throats of her three children, resulting in the deaths of two and leaving the third in critical condition during a horrific incident.

In a tragic incident, a North Dakota mother allegedly slashed the throats of her three children, resulting in two fatalities (X@rancanoglenda7)

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Kailey Erhart, 22, hailing from North Dakota, allegedly executed the stabbing spree on August 6 after pursuing her husband and the children's grandmother from the residence in a fit of rage, The SUN reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Kailey Erhart's two children killed

Authorities report that her three-year-old and five-month-old daughters succumbed to their injuries. However, Erhart’s one-year-old son survived after receiving extensive surgical procedures, although his current condition remains unclear.

Upon the arrival of the officers, the mother, drenched in blood, was found in the kitchen with a knife pressed against her throat, which she subsequently released before pleading with them to end her life, as stated by investigators in an affidavit reviewed by Valley News Live.

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The officers apprehended her and took her into custody, leaving them deeply affected by the "horrific" situation they encountered at the residence, according to Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler during a press conference.

“A scene like that is something that nobody should ever have to see, and the way [the officers] came through in one of the most horrific times that they’ll probably experience in their life, I’m proud,” Ziegler stated.

“I want to acknowledge this is an extreme, tragic and heartbreaking incident for the children involved, their families, our community and first responders who arrived on scene.”

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The three young children were discovered unresponsive on the bedroom floor, each suffering from injuries to their necks.

At the time, the children's father, who was in the midst of divorcing Erhart, was present at home with the children and their grandmother. Authorities report that she allegedly brandished a knife, forcing them both out and subsequently locking the door.

‘Say goodbye to your children,’ Kailey Erhart to her husband

A video discovered on his phone before the attack depicted her carrying one of the children while a pistol was holstered at her hip, instructing her husband, "Say goodbye to your children," according to the affidavit.

He had earlier reported threats regarding her potential harm to herself and the children, which resulted in Erhart being admitted to a mental health facility within the last 12 to 18 months, as stated in the affidavit.

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According to the affidavit, she had been prescribed medication and was released to be with her children when the incident occurred, with the CPS being informed of prior threats.

Erhart is currently facing nine criminal charges, which include Class AA felony murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault.

District Judge Marina Spahr stated that her bond has been established at $3 million in cash due to the "extreme violence associated with these alleged charges and the threat to the community, victims, and children."

What did Kailey Erhart tell police?

The mother is prohibited from reaching out to the surviving victims or their family members and has not yet submitted a plea.

During her time in police custody, Erhart said that she had put the children to bed and suspected that their throats had been cut prior to that, as per affadavit.

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She also asserted that she could not recall the events that transpired but mentioned that she was holding the knife when the police arrived.

Erhart is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on October 6.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established by Melissa, the children's paternal grandmother, to assist her son and the surviving grandchild.