Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, appeared to accept her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; had introduced the two

Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, introduced her to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Kang, a Chinese businessman, had known Huang for about a decade.

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (TVBS via AP)

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Kang also appeared to accept Alice's romantic relationship with Huang and had spoken openly of their closeness, as per the Wall Street Journal. Kang reportedly told his associates half-jokingly that she was Huang's personal assistant.

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Deep Dive Who introduced Alice Huang to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? Alice Huang’s husband, Chinese businessman Kang Wei, introduced the two. Kang had known Jensen Huang for about a decade and met him through business connected to Nvidia’s videogame focus. How many times did Alice Huang visit Taiwan in 2024 and 2025? Taiwanese officials said Alice Huang visited three times in 2024 and five times in 2025. The government said its security agencies were investigating the matter. Can Nvidia’s board remove Jensen Huang as CEO? According to Nvidia’s bylaws, a majority of its 11 directors—six votes—can remove an officer with or without cause. Huang would not automatically lose his board seat if removed as CEO.

The news of how Huang and Alice met comes at a time when the embattled CEO might be ousted from the company after allegations about Alice being a Chinese spy have been raised. Beijing has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, a fresh New York Times report has claimed that Huang also had an affair with a company executive, Kimberly Powell, who reported directly to him.

A look at Kang Wei and Alice Huang

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{{^usCountry}} Kang and Alice have moved from one lucrative opportunity to the next, over the past decade, the WSJ report noted. This includes videogame companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing. Nvidia's AI chips were reportedly the latest play for the duo who had a track record for riding hot trades and sometimes being on the wrong side of regulators. Aftermath of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang's affair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kang and Alice have moved from one lucrative opportunity to the next, over the past decade, the WSJ report noted. This includes videogame companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing. Nvidia's AI chips were reportedly the latest play for the duo who had a track record for riding hot trades and sometimes being on the wrong side of regulators. Aftermath of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang's affair {{/usCountry}}

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Huang has now admitted to his affair and apologized for violating the trust of his family and staff. Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud-service provider, where Alice was an executive, has come under scrutiny from both the US and Singapore.

It has been alleged that the company potentially transshipped billions of dollars in Nvidia AI chips to China. These chips were sent despite US laws barring their export, as per the report.

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Taiwan authorities have said that Alice's entry permit is revoked, and she's been barred from entering the island where she met Huang several times. Officials there reportedly said they are probing if Alice's visits involved intelligence gathering and were in violation of their anti-infiltration act. Alice was detained by Singapore authorities in 2025 summer, and she was not allowed to leave the country.

However, this ban on her exit was later lifted and Alice was in China earlier this year, the WSJ report noted.

Who is Kang Wei?

Kang, meanwhile, was detained in Shanghai earlier in 2026 over inquiries about stock-market manipulation which involved companies which were listed. He was released recently and reportedly shared a photo of himself with friends at Stanford University.

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He is in his early 50s and had been a star hedge fund manager in China. Then, Kang set out on his own, and founded Shanghai Hexi in 2010. Meanwhile, Alice, now in her 40s, had pursued a master’s degree in media management from Hong Kong Baptist University in the late 2000s.

It remains unclear when Kang and Alice met, but Shanghai Hexi, which translates to “harmonious prosperity” became the core of their business-fueled relationship, according to WSJ. Kang and Alice began to co-run the firm in 2016. The company invested in a wide range of businesses like videogames, which is how he met Huang.

At the time, Nvidia focused on videogames and the two men had met in Asia.

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Kang and the company were fined by the Chinese securities regulator in 2018, for allegedly failing to disclose its holdings in a Chinese pharmaceutical company as well as other violations in a takeover fight. Though this was contested by Kang, the argument was rejected.