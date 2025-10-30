Who Is Kat Abughazaleh? Democratic Congressional candidate indicted over ICE interference

Kat Abughazaleh, Democratic Congressional candidate, was on Wednesday indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly interfering with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during protests at a detention facility. Protests against ICE (AFP)

Who is Kat Abughazaleh?

A former public-school teacher turned activist and candidate, Kat Abughazaleh joined the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s congressional seat in the Philadelphia suburbs.

She positioned herself in the primary as a progressive voice on immigration, workers’ rights and civil liberties. Abughazaleh grew up in a mixed-immigration household. Her campaign drew from this personal experience and sought to tap into the growing Arab-American and Muslim-American electorate.

Abughazaleh is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Representative Jan Schawkosky in a crowded Democratic primary.

Abughazaleh indicted over alleged ICE interference

On her official YouTube channel, Abughazaleh said, “The DOJ is charging six people, including myself, with federal crimes, for exercising our First Amendment rights near ICE's Broadview Processing Center.”

The federal indictment charges Abughazaleh and six others with knowingly conspiring to impede an ICE officer. The indictment also mentions the group surrounding a federal agent-driven car, as they were performing duties at the Berks County Residential Center in Pennsylvania on September 26. According to the charges, the group was responsible for breaking the car mirror and scratching the word “PIG” onto the car.

The court filings mention the alleged behavior included obstructing agents and refusing to comply with lawful commands, behavior that “hindered the performance of federal duties.”

Abughazaleh, who has previously described herself as a community organizer and daughter of Palestinian immigrants, appeared in the July 2024 demonstration at the detention center. Her campaign said she was exercising her First Amendment rights and would vigorously contest the charges.

Abughazaleh was volunteering with others and helping organize protests over immigrant detention conditions.

She has been gaining attention for grassroots organizing. Abughazaleh is due for an initial appearance in federal court next week.