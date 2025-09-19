Who is Kat Abughazaleh? Democratic congressional candidate ‘thrown to the ground’ by ICE agent in viral protest video

Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was violently thrown to the ground by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a protest near Chicago on Friday, according to videos circulating widely on social media. Kat Abughazaleh was violently thrown to the ground by ICE agents.(X/ Kat Abughazaleh)

Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in Illinois’s 9th District in 2026, responded to the incident on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights.”

“What ICE just did to me was a violent abuse of power — and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities,” she added. “I’ve been fighting the right as a journalist and now I’m running for Congress to do the same in DC.”

Who is Kat Abughazaleh?

Kat Abughazaleh is a former journalist who gained national attention during her time at Media Matters for America, where she became known for her pointed critiques of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Her work has also appeared in Mother Jones and The New Republic.

In March 2025, Abughazaleh officially launched her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, seeking to represent Illinois's 9th congressional district.

Reactions

Friday's incident has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While many social media users expressed support for Kat Abughazaleh and condemned the use of force, others criticized her actions, accusing her of obstruction.

One person wrote on X, “You intentionally commit a federal crime for attention, then pretend to be some kind of victim, and then blatantly fundraise off of it. Did I get that right?”

Another added, “You weren’t practicing free speech, you were practicing obstruction. Why this needs to be explained to you is beyond me.”

A third person commented, “I hope they arrest you for blocking Federal Agents while they are trying to do their official duties. Which is illegal BTW.”