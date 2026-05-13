Who is Kelvin Evans? Man jailed for stealing unreleased Beyoncé music from car

A man who unlawfully entered a vehicle and took hard drives containing unreleased music by Beyoncé has received a two-year prison sentence. Man sentenced for stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (AFP)

Kelvin Evans, 41, admitted guilt to charges that included entering an automobile and criminal trespass last year in Atlanta, Georgia. A judge has also imposed an additional three years of probation on him.

Seemingly at random, Evans broke into a Jeep Wagoneer that was rented by a choreographer and dancer for Beyoncé on July 8, 2025, coinciding with the singer's Cowboy Carter tour arriving in Atlanta.

Upon their return, the duo discovered that the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered and their luggage was missing. Investigators have not recovered the hard drives or any other stolen property so far.

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Kelvin Evans enters plea deal before trial Evans reached a plea agreement in court on Tuesday, just before his trial scheduled for this week, as confirmed by the Fulton County District Attorney's office to the BBC.

His attorney informed the judge that his client is "hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately and be part of society like the rest of us".

Jury selection for the case commenced on Monday, during which prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing a red Hyundai, driven by Evans, parking next to the rental vehicle in a parking garage.

Kelvin Evans captured in another video Another surveillance footage captured the same red Hyundai reaching an apartment complex, where Evans was seen handling suitcases that are believed to belong to Christopher Grant, a choreographer for Beyoncé, and dancer Diandre Blue.

Grant and Blue informed the cops that the items stolen from their rental vehicle included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, as well as hard drives that investigators said contained unreleased material from Beyoncé.

Grant also informed officials that he was in possession of “personal sensitive information” related to Beyoncé.

Prosecutors said that the laptops that were taken included tracking technology, which verified their location as shown in the second video.

Kelvin Evans in custody since August 2025 In relation to his sentencing, Evans has been ordered to keep a distance from the victims and the parking lot where the theft took place.

He has been in custody since his arrest in August of the last year.

The burglary occurred just before Beyoncé began the four-night leg of her Cowboy Carter tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.