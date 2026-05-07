JaYy Wick arrest: Chilling murder allegations against Atlanta rapper explained; ‘as if nothing happened…’

On Wednesday, rapper JaYy Wick of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested for allegedly murdering a teen in Bay County, Florida, hours before a performance at a nightclub on April 25. Performer JaYy Wick, real name Donald Anderson, has been arrested. (JaYy Wick on Instagram)

Wick, whose real name is Donald Anderson, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by the Bay County Sheriff's Office. The 26-year-old is accused of shooting the 18-year-old at Panama City Beach in Florida last month and then performing at the Vibez Night Club in Panama City "as if nothing happened," a statement from the Sheriff read.

A statement from the Bay County Sheriff's Office read: "After opening fire, Anderson fled the scene and continued his night as if nothing happened. But our investigators didn’t stop. They tracked him across state lines to the Atlanta area, where working alongside Panama City Beach PD, the United States Marshal Service, Atlanta PD, and Clayton County PD, he was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest."

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As of now, the 18-year-old allegedly fatally shot by JaYy Wick has not been identified.

“We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," a quote from Sheriff Tommy Ford with the post read. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.”