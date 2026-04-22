Lacey Cushman update: Woman accused of shooting Springfield town police chief Adam Evans appears for bond hearing

On Monday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested following a state-wide blue alert in South Carolina for shooting the City of Springfield police chief, Adams Evans. The suspect, not yet charges, has been identified as Lacey Nicole Cushman. Lacey Cushman. (Lacey Cushman/ Facebook)

Lacey Cushman was arrested after a state-wide lookout issued by the South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement. The shooting took place on the afternoon of April 20 in Blackville, Barnwell County.

The Town of Springfield has confirmed that its chief, Adam Evans, was shot and is currently in stable condition

Who Is Lacey Nicole Cushman? Lacey Nicole Cushman first made headlines on April 20 when the blue alert message on the lookout was issued around 10:35am local time on April 20. The alert described Lacey Cushman's features for identification and said that she had fled in a 2011 white Chevrolet. It noted that Cushman was believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Later, on Monday night, she was taken into custody. Police have not detailed where she was captured. On Tuesday afternoon, Lacey Cushman appeared for her bond hearing virtually with the Bernard County Magistrate's office.

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The judge in the case, however, denied bond for the 37-year-old. She is facing multiple charges, which include attempted murder, aggravated assault and violating traffic signals.

According to her Facebook profile, Lacey Cushman is a resident of Orangeburg, where the shooting of police chief Adam Evans took place.

Shocking Details Of Shooting Revealed Additionally, at Tuesday's bond hearing, more details on the Adam Evans' shooting were released. It is now known that Chief Evans was called by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office to respond to reports of shots being fired.

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Chief Adam Evans reached the spot before the Orangeburg County Police deputies and found Cushman at the scene, Springfield Mayor Trent Still said. She tried to escape from the area in her Chevrolet, and Evans tried to chase her down.

It was during the chase that Cushman reportedly opened fire, with one bullet hitting Evans in the rib cage. He is stable and recovering now.