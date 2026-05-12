Who is Jamie Foxx's girlfriend? Alyce Huckstepp pregnant with their first child after actor's near-fatal health scare

Jamie Foxx, Academy award-winning actor, and his partner, Alyce Huckstepp, are set to welcome their first child together, according to a new report on Tuesday. This pregnancy follows the couple's reconciliation after a short separation in January 2025. Actor Jamie Foxx and partner Alyce Huckstepp are anticipating their first child after reconciling in early 2025. Foxx, aged 58, has two daughters from prior relationships. (Jamie Foxx/Instagram)

The 58-year-old actor is already a father to two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 14. Reports from TMZ and OK! Magazine state that Huckstepp is currently several months into her pregnancy, although the exact due date and the sex of the baby have not been disclosed.

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Jamie Foxx's brain hemorrhage disclosure The growth of the family comes after a notable time of recuperation for Foxx following a life-threatening health crisis in 2023.

In a Netflix special in 2024, the actor disclosed information about a brain hemorrhage that resulted in a stroke.

"I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do," Foxx joked.

He praised his sister for identifying the seriousness of the situation and promptly taking him to a hospital for urgent surgery.

He called the ensuing recovery as an arduous journey that necessitated him to confront rumors about his physical abilities.

Significant milestones in Foxx and Australian fitness model and entrepreneur Huckstepp's relationship encompass their inaugural public appearance at the "Day Shift" premiere in August 2022, followed by a trip to Mexico in 2023. At this moment, neither Foxx nor Huckstepp has issued an official public statement concerning the pregnancy.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's love story: Breakup and reconciliation According to various US media outlets, sources familiar with their relationship said that Foxx and Huckstepp reignited their romance during the latter part of last year. Their reunion was first publicly observed when they were seen together at Halloween festivities in Miami in November, following their separation in January.

The 30-year-old Huckstepp has maintained a relatively low profile despite her prominent relationship. She has worked as a social media influencer and lifestyle content creator, establishing her presence through genuine interaction with her audience. Their bond, which originated in 2022 when Huckstepp attended the premiere of Foxx’s film Day Shift, has demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges.