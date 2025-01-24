Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp end their relationship after 2 years

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has ended his relationship with fitness model Alyce Huckstepp after nearly two years together. The couple, whose romance was first confirmed in August 2023, reportedly separated recently, with multiple outlets confirming the split, as per E! News. (Also read: Dune star Josh Brolin doubles down on quitting acting after Best Director Oscar snub for Dennis Villeneuve) Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet to present the movie "Back In Action" in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben(REUTERS)

Foxx, 57, known for his roles in Django Unchained and Ray, is now a single man. The actor, who shares a daughter, Corinne Foxx, 30, with ex Connie Kline, and another daughter, Anelise Bishop, 16, with ex Kristin Grannis, was last seen publicly with Huckstepp at his daughter Corinne's wedding in September 2023.

During the event, Foxx proudly walked Corinne down the aisle, marking a significant family moment.

The couple first attracted attention in May 2022 when they were spotted together during a PDA-filled outing in Cannes, France, as per E! News.

Their relationship was later confirmed in August 2023. However, it appears Foxx has been shifting focus in his personal life recently.

In his Netflix comedy special 'What Had Happened Was', which aired on December 10, 2023, the actor hinted at the breakup in a playful, yet pointed, remark.

While performing on piano during the special, Foxx joked about his future romantic prospects, making a controversial remark about his dating preferences.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," he sang, adding, "No more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls."

He further added, "No more potato salad and raisins. No more spray tan," as per E! News.

Foxx also addressed the health scare that plagued his 2023, revealing that he had suffered a stroke following a brain bleed.

He shared with the audience that doctors had informed him of the severity of his condition, stating, "'He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke... He may be able to make a full recovery but it's going to be the worst year of his life.'"

(With inputs from ANI)