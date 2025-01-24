Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp end their relationship after 2 years

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 24, 2025 04:17 PM IST

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has ended his relationship with fitness model Alyce Huckstepp after nearly two years together.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has ended his relationship with fitness model Alyce Huckstepp after nearly two years together. The couple, whose romance was first confirmed in August 2023, reportedly separated recently, with multiple outlets confirming the split, as per E! News. (Also read: Dune star Josh Brolin doubles down on quitting acting after Best Director Oscar snub for Dennis Villeneuve)

Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet to present the movie "Back In Action" in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben(REUTERS)
Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet to present the movie "Back In Action" in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben(REUTERS)

About their relationship

Foxx, 57, known for his roles in Django Unchained and Ray, is now a single man. The actor, who shares a daughter, Corinne Foxx, 30, with ex Connie Kline, and another daughter, Anelise Bishop, 16, with ex Kristin Grannis, was last seen publicly with Huckstepp at his daughter Corinne's wedding in September 2023.

During the event, Foxx proudly walked Corinne down the aisle, marking a significant family moment.

The couple first attracted attention in May 2022 when they were spotted together during a PDA-filled outing in Cannes, France, as per E! News.

More details

Their relationship was later confirmed in August 2023. However, it appears Foxx has been shifting focus in his personal life recently.

In his Netflix comedy special 'What Had Happened Was', which aired on December 10, 2023, the actor hinted at the breakup in a playful, yet pointed, remark.

While performing on piano during the special, Foxx joked about his future romantic prospects, making a controversial remark about his dating preferences.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," he sang, adding, "No more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls."

He further added, "No more potato salad and raisins. No more spray tan," as per E! News.

Foxx also addressed the health scare that plagued his 2023, revealing that he had suffered a stroke following a brain bleed.

He shared with the audience that doctors had informed him of the severity of his condition, stating, "'He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke... He may be able to make a full recovery but it's going to be the worst year of his life.'"

(With inputs from ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On