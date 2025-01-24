Dune star Josh Brolin doubles down on quitting acting after Best Director Oscar snub for Dennis Villeneuve

Josh Brolin is not happy that Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve was shut out from the Best Director category from the 2025 Academy Awards. The critically and commercially successful film received five nominations, mostly in the technical categories including one for Best Picture. Josh took to his Instagram Stories to express his disappointment and referenced his previous comment of quitting acting if Dennis was not recognized. (Also read: Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch Denis Villeneuve's Dune films for this reason) Josh Brolin has reacted to Dennis Villeneuve's snub in Best Director category at the Oscars.

What Josh said

Josh played the character of Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two. He took to Instagram stories to share a video of himself where he congratulated the nominees for their recognition for Dune: Part Two, and added that Dennis not getting nominated does not ‘make sense to me.’

He wrote: “Just want to say congratulations on the ‘Dune’ best picture nomination, to Greig Fraser on cinematography, for best visual effects, for Patrice [Vermett] on production design and for sound. Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone.”

More details

Dennis was previously snubbed in the Best Director category for Dune: Part One. He has received only one nomination in the category before, for 2016's Arrival.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Director this year are Sean Baker for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

In an interview with Variety last year in November, Josh had said: “If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting. It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him.”

Dune: Part Two is based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s book, set in the fictional desert planet of Arrakis. Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the exiled Duke of House Atreides while Zendaya plays Chani, a young Fremen warrior. Denis stated that he’s also interested in making a third Dune film, based on Dune Messiah, the second book in the series.