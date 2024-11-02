Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch Denis Villeneuve's Dune films for this reason

The new Dune movies directed by Dennis Villeneuve might have found fans for a new generation, but director Quentin Tarantino is firmly stepping away from that group. The Pulp Fiction director appeared on Bret Easton Ellis' podcast and revealed that he hasn't seen Villeneuve's Dune films and doesn't plan to. (Also read: Tabu brings goth glamour to Dune Prophecy New York premiere, fans say ‘Hollywood has been blessed’) Quentin Tarantino complained about Hollywood remakes.

What Quentin Tarantino said

During the chat, the director said he has no interest to see the new films which use the word ‘spice’ so dramatically. He said, “I saw [David Lynch’s] Dune a couple of times. I don’t need to see that story again. I don’t need to see spice worms. I don’t need to see a movie that says the word 'Spice' so dramatically.”

He went on to add, “It’s one after another of this remake, and that remake. People ask 'have you seen Dune?' 'Have you seen Ripley?' 'Have you seen Shogun?' And I’m like 'no, no, no, no.' There’s six or seven Ripley books, if you do one again, why are you doing the same one that they’ve done twice already? I’ve seen that story twice before, and I didn’t really like it in either version, so I’m not really interested in seeing it a third time. If you did another story, that would be interesting enough to give it a shot anyway.”

More details

Denis Villeneuve's sequel to the 2021 hit film Dune released earlier this year in theatres on March 1. Dune: Part Two is based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s book, set in the fictional desert planet of Arrakis. Timothee plays Paul Atreides, the exiled Duke of House Atreides. Zendaya plays Chani, a young Fremen warrior. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard also star in the film. Denis stated that he’s also interested in making a third Dune film, based on Dune Messiah, the second book in the series.