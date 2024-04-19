OTT releases to watch this weekend: Article 370 to Dune Part Two, Silence 2 and more

OTT releases this week: This week, the streaming platforms will offer a bunch of servings, from theatrical hits to new shows. There's a fresh dose for everyone, whether you love Bollywood, Hollywood, or long-form content. (Also Read – Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani steal the show in this impactful, engaging tale) OTT releases this week: Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two are among the major releases

Article 370 - Jio Cinema

Yami Gautam portrays the role of an intelligence officer in the film, which is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film, also starring Priyamani, is based on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that concerns Jammu & Kashmir. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in cinemas on February 23 and remained in theatres for 50 days. It earned over ₹75 crore at the box office.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Dune: Part Two - Netflix

Dune: Part Two is the second film in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epicn franchise. It stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and others. It revolves around Paul (Timothee), the Chosen One in a futuristic set-up who has to save his world from multiple threats. The film, which released in cinemas on March 1, earned $685.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Dune Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver – Netflix

The second instalment of Zack Snyder's sci-fi adventure franchise picks up from where Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, released four months earlier, left off. It sees Sofia Boutella's character Kora and a group of rebel warriors team up with the people of Veldt, a peaceful farming moon, to ward off an attack from the tyrannical Motherworld and its resurrected, ruthless military leader Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). Part Two also sees actors Djimonn Hounsou and Bae Doona reprising their roles as General Titus and Nemesis and Anthony Hopkins lending his voice to Jimmy the sentient robot. The movie delves into the backstories of the warriors, laying out their motives to join the rebellion.

Sofia Boutella in a still from Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

Silence 2 - ZEE5

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Silence 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma and Parul Gulati. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen back in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit racing against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders, ultimately uncovering a larger truth. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout dropped on April 16 on ZEE5.

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai are part of Silence 2`

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Anyone But You - Netflix

Anyone But You is an Australia-set romantic drama about two strangers who connect briefly only to become sworn enemies due to misunderstandings. It is directed by Will Gluck. The film is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's famous play Much Ado About Nothing. Sydney Sweeny, 26, and Glen Powell, 35, have emerged as one of the romantic pairings to look forward to in Hollywood, following the success of Anyone But You earned a record-breaking $200 million at the box office.

A still from the trailer of Anyone But You

Dream Scenario - Lionsgate Play

Nicolas Cage plays Paul Matthews, an unremarkable professor and family man who achieves sudden fame in the most unique way. Kristoffer Borgli directed the film, which was released in 2023.