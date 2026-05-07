Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini's disturbing photo from ‘pregnancy boat trip’ revealed: ‘Raises eyebrows’

“The timing of that outing might raise a few eyebrows, because Russini was pregnant at the time with her first child. Documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show both signed the company waiver before heading out on a lake … and our source says there was no visible PDA before they departed.”

The report added that the timing of the outing has raised fresh scrutiny because Russini was reportedly pregnant with her first child at the time.

“The NFL duo booked the vessel in Putnam County, Tennessee, back in June 2021 … according to a source with direct knowledge, who also says the then-Tennessee Titans head coach and the journalist were the only people onboard for their 2-to-3-hour rental.”

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy has taken another turn after new reports claimed the two spent time together on a private boat trip in Tennessee back in 2021. According to a report published Wednesday by TMZ Sports, the pair allegedly rented a boat for a private outing while Vrabel was still head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The publication also shared a photo from the trip.

TMZ also reported that the pair allegedly tried to avoid public photographs during the trip. Russini reportedly declined to take pictures with staff members, while Vrabel allegedly agreed to pose for one image but requested that it not be shared online.

Latest in Mike Vrabel scandal The latest claims arrive weeks after photos first surfaced of Russini and Vrabel together at a hotel in Arizona. Those images, published by Page Six on April 7, triggered widespread speculation across NFL circles.

Another set of photos later emerged allegedly showing the pair together at a New York City bar in 2020.

“As seen in exclusive new pics obtained by Page Six, the New England Patriots coach and the NFL reporter were spotted together inside the dimly lit Tribeca Tavern in the early hours of March 11, 2020,” Page Six reported. “They sat close to each other while conversing at the bar, at one point appearing to share a kiss.”

The fallout from the reports has already had major professional consequences. Russini resigned from The Athletic following an internal investigation linked to the controversy, while Vrabel reportedly underwent counseling and missed Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

One report claimed: “At this point, the evidence is pointing in a pretty clear direction: Vrabel and Russini have had a personal relationship for more than five years.”

Meanwhile, reports have also focused on the personal fallout surrounding both individuals. Page Six previously reported that Vrabel and his wife Jen held an “emergency” meeting in Utah after the allegations surfaced.

“They were cordial and talkative, but not overly flirty,” a source told Page Six. “They seemed fine. It was a friendly, regular meal.”

At the same time, the Daily Mail reported that Russini’s marriage had allegedly “taken a serious hit” amid the ongoing attention.

Russini to present her side soon Despite weeks of speculation, Russini has still not publicly addressed the allegations directly. However, longtime friend Jon 'Stugotz' Weiner recently suggested she may eventually tell her side of the story.

“This is her story to share when she feels like sharing it,” Weiner said. “It is not me. And it is not my obligation to talk to Dianna Russini privately on the phone and then share it with a radio audience that she doesn’t want me to share it with, because it’s not my story to tell. It’s her story to tell on her timeline.”