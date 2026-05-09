From Mohun Bagan to life without a club: AIFF Elite Academy graduate Sumit Rathi on football’s brutal uncertainty

For many young Indian footballers in the past, the AIFF Elite Academy and the Indian Arrows project served as a pathway into professional football. For Sumit Rathi, that experience not only kickstarted his football career but also his determined mentality. But fast-forward to 2026, and the 24-year-old is without a club, with his future remaining uncertain. Ex-Mohun Bagan player Sumit Rathi is currently without a club. (Instagram)

Although his resume boasts clubs like Mohun Bagan, ATK, and NorthEast United, and he has trained within AIFF's developmental structure, the situation is hard to ignore. Rathi is a player shaped by one of AIFF's most ambitious youth projects in the past, but now finds himself searching for a new club and also trying to rebuild his career.

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“But I've never seen this phase in a negative way. For me, it's a growth phase where I can improve myself, become more positive.”

Journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows Rathi's journey perfectly reflects the promise and limitations of Indian football's developmental system. The Indian Arrows project gave several youngsters the perfect platform and early exposure to professional football, but not all of them managed to establish stable long-term careers afterwards.

But for Rathi, the experience is invaluable.

“When I look back at my journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows, one thing is very clear: the academy and Indian Arrows laid the foundation for my life,” he says.

“But it wasn't just the academy part. The real difference was felt when we actually lived in the professional environment.”

Playing in the I-League wasn't an easy task for Rathi, but it was also his dream. “When I got the chance to play in the I-League with Indian Arrows, it was a completely different level. So, imagine at 17-18, getting the chance to represent one of the top leagues in India in the I-League. That feeling was not normal; it was like a dream,” he says.

“Those were not just matches for me. It was an exposure to real football, which has a lot of pressure.”

Yet, despite the exposure in his formative playing days, Rathi feels that the system can only guide you.

“But one thing I still believe today, and it is my personal belief, the system cannot make you. The system can only guide you,” he says.

“And who makes you on the ground? Your thinking and the hard work you do in training.”

Transition to senior level For Rathi, the toughest transition was probably when he had to cross the bridge from youth football to the senior level. “In youth level, everything feels smooth. You have time, you have space, and you feel like you're in control. But as soon as you step into the senior level, the game changes drastically,” he says.

“The speed increases, the physicality goes to another level, and you face much stronger players.”

Also, the biggest test for any player at the professional level is their mentality, according to Rathi. Although he is currently without a club, he is hoping to make his comeback soon.

“When I get the chance, I don't just have to participate; I have to create an impact,” he says.

‘We need a stronger system’ Rathi also feels that India needs a stronger system that should start at the grassroots level.

“Many hardworking players are also growing, but if we want to go to the next level, especially in stages like World Cup qualification, it's not just about talent. We need a stronger system. A system doesn't just mean academies; it starts from the grassroots. If the foundation isn't strong, consistent results at the top level might not be achievable. So, proper coaching, training methods, and long-term player development at the grassroots level are very important. Secondly, international exposure,” he says.

Rathi's career stuck in limbo is the perfect example of why the Indian football system still needs fixing, especially when we have players from the AIFF's development system in such situations.