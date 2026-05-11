Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in legal trouble for unfair portrayal of Miami cops in Netflix film The Rip

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have landed in legal trouble over their Netflix film The Rip. The actors are reportedly being sued by Miami police officers in a defamation lawsuit, over what has been described as an “unfair” depiction of the cops they portray in the film. Released in January, the crime thriller follows Damon and Affleck as officers working in the narcotics unit of the Miami-Dade Police Department. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Rip (2026).

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The film is inspired by the real-life 2016 Miami Lakes narcotics raid, which resulted in the largest cash seizure in Miami-Dade history after authorities recovered more than $20 million in cash. According to 7 News Miami, several officers involved in the operation have now filed a lawsuit against Affleck and Damon through their production company, Artists Equity. The officers allege that the film presents them in a damaging and unfair light, arguing that its portrayal has tarnished the reputations of those connected to the high-profile raid.

Why are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck being sued? One of the police officers credited with helping solve the Miami Lakes drug case nearly a decade ago, Jonathan Santana, has now spoken out against Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s portrayal of those connected to the investigation as corrupt officers. He claimed the depiction has severely damaged his reputation and even led people to mock and tease him for his association with the case.

According to the officer, the Netflix film’s allegedly false portrayal of corruption within the investigation has directly contributed to the shift in how people now perceive and treat him. Speaking about the kinds of verbal jabs he receives nowadays, Santana told the news outlet, “When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar. Pretty much saying, you know, how many buckets of money did I steal?”

Santana’s attorney, Ignacio Alvarez, working at Algo Law Firm, added, “They portrayed police officers as dirty; they portrayed my clients as dirty. Now their reputations are hurt. If an individual got paid for the story, then they should be compensated for being present. My clients are now hurt for the rest of their lives with everybody (perceiving) that they’re dirty.”

The lawsuit, filed in early May out of Coral Gables, further argues that the producers should have hired Santana and fellow officer Jason Smith as consultants for the film, rather than appointing another police officer who, according to them, had no involvement in the original investigation.

The Rip: a controversial portrayal According to Page Six, this is not the first time The Rip has sparked controversy. The film, which was largely shot in Hialeah, Florida, also faced criticism from the city’s mayor, Bryan Calvo, in January. Calvo accused the movie of falsely portraying Hialeah as an unsafe and crime-ridden city. He further argued that such a depiction could discourage outsiders from visiting the area, saying the negative image created by the film could ultimately hurt the city’s reputation.

The Rip is a 2026 Netflix action thriller led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who play Miami-Dade police officers whose unit begins to unravel after uncovering $20 million in cartel money. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film explores themes of corruption, loyalty, and mistrust within law enforcement. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler.