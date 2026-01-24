Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon named in unsealed court documents in Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni case

The documents, made public as part of the $160 million lawsuit, expand what was initially framed as a disagreement over on-set conduct into a broader examination of power, influence and personal networks in Hollywood. With the case now inching toward a possible May 2026 trial, several A-listers could be called upon as witnesses, as per the report.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names—including Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman—have now been formally drawn into the legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director-co-star Justin Baldoni, following the unsealing of court documents in New York. According to a report in People, private messages, emails and witness filings released ahead of a summary judgment hearing this week reveal how deeply the dispute has penetrated Blake’s inner circle.

One of the most closely scrutinised revelations involves text messages exchanged between Blake and Taylor Swift. In unsealed communications from late 2024, the singer allegedly weighed in on the escalating conflict. After a People story referenced Just Baldoni’s past, Taylor reportedly messaged Blake in December 2024, suggesting he “knows something is coming,” accompanied by a remark about him playing a “tiny violin.” Justin’s legal team further claims that Blake asked Taylor to publicly support a revised version of the film’s script, even though Taylor had not read it in full—an allegation Taylor allegedly responded to by saying she would support Blake regardless.

The filings also outline the involvement of Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, who is said to have participated in multiple meetings addressing what Blake has described as a hostile work environment. Emails included in the court record show Ryan contacting Matt Damon and his wife Luciana in May 2024, requesting that they watch Blake’s cut of the film and offer feedback. Blake is also alleged to have reached out separately to Ben Affleck, asking him to view a rewritten and restructured version of the movie, while stressing there was “zero pressure” to do so.