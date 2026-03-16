Teyana Taylor slams ‘rude’ security guard after he ‘shoved’ her at Oscars: You’re a man putting your hands on a female

Reacting to the video, a person said, "She was only being cautious... but why will the man touch her without consent?" A comment read, "If someone says they were touched without consent, that’s usually the part worth focusing on." A tweet read, "That’s wild! Sounds like things got really heated. Hope Teyana Taylor is alright—nobody should have to deal with that, even at the Oscars."

In a video shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Matt Wallace, Teyana was heard saying, "You’re a man putting your hands on a female.” Following that, she repeatedly called the man “very rude.” She then told a person next to her, "He literally shoved me...Everybody’s having a good time. But when you shove me, it’s a different story. Do not touch me, do not shove me.”

Actor Teyana Taylor had an argument at the Academy Awards 2026, reportedly with a security guard, after she claimed he shoved her. As per TMZ, the incident took place after the Sunday night broadcast ended. She was on her way to the stage for the Best Picture photo with her One Battle After Another costars.

What happened at the event As per the report, Teyana was trying to return to the stage alongside Pam Abdi when a security guard attempted to stop them from going up the stairs. The guard, reportedly, used his body to block Teyana and put his hands on her, trying to physically hold her back and push her away from the stage to prevent her from getting past him.

What did Teyana say about the incident Speaking with TMZ after the incident, Teyana said, “Security was just doing a lot. There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”

About Teyana at the Oscars. her latest film Teyana was a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category for her film One Battle After Another. However, she lost to Amy Madigan as she took home the award for her film Weapons. One Battle After Another was the big winner at the Oscars, taking home a leading six awards. Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy action-thriller won best picture, director, casting, adapted screenplay, editing and supporting actor for Sean Penn.

It is inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The film's ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti. In addition to her Oscar nomination, Teyana also picked up supporting actress nods at the Actor Awards, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice and won at the Golden Globes.