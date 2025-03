Teyana Taylor posted black-and-white photos with actor Aaron Pierre, fueling dating rumors. The photos, taken at the 2025 Oscars, were captioned by Taylor: “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.” Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's new photos have sparked dating rumors.(Instagram/ Teyana Taylor )

Reactions -

Fans took to social media to react to the photos.

“Oh Lord, they look soooo fine, like 90's fineee, the faces and the bodies are just top notchhhhh beautiful and perfectly defined, wow," one person commented.

Another wrote, “Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre look so damn good standing next to each other. Whew.”

A third person commented, “Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre?? You know what??? HELL YEAH!”