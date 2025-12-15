Who is Kendall Turner? Brown University shooting victim identified as student

Brown University continues to grapple with the aftermath of a deadly shooting that unfolded during a final exam review session, leaving two students dead and nine others wounded. The attack has prompted an extensive police investigation and the cancellation of exams. Providence and Brown University community members gather at Lippitt Memorial Park on the East Side a day after a shooting occurred on Brown University campus.(AP)

As authorities work to establish a motive and piece together the events that led to the gunfire, families and schools have begun sharing limited updates about the victims. Eight of the nine injured students remained in hospital as of Sunday local time, officials said, with at least one listed in critical condition.

Among those seriously hurt is Kendall Turner, a 19-year-old Brown student whose condition has been described as critical but stable. She was identified by her former school after her family shared an update on her recovery.

Who is Kendall Turner?

Kendall Turner is a student at Brown University and a recent graduate of Durham Academy, a private K–12 school in Durham, North Carolina. According to ABC11, Turner graduated from Durham Academy in 2025 and is 19 years old.

Durham Academy confirmed Turner was among the students injured in Saturday’s shooting in a statement cited by NBC News and The Independent. The school said her family informed administrators that she was in critical but stable condition and that her parents were with her as she received medical care.

Michael Ulku-Steiner, head of school at Durham Academy, said the news had deeply affected the school community. “We hope for her continued strength and recovery,” he said, according to NBC News. He also added that the academy’s thoughts and prayers were with Turner, her family and the broader Brown University community.

In a separate message reported by The Independent, the school said it was “rallying around Kendall, her classmates, and her loved ones” and would continue to offer support in the days ahead.

Authorities have not released details about Turner’s injuries, citing privacy concerns, and her family has not issued a public statement.