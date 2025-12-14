Search
Has Brown University cancelled all classes, exams and projects after horrific shooting? Here's what we know

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 08:20 pm IST

Brown University cancels all fall 2025 exams and projects following campus shooting that left two students dead and nine injured.

Brown University shooting: All remaining undergraduate and graduate examinations, papers, and projects for the remainder of the fall 2025 semester have been canceled at Brown University due to a tragic campus shooting that resulted in the deaths of two students and injuries to nine others.

Brown University shooting: A drone view of the Brown University campus, a day after a mass shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona(REUTERS)
Brown university officials reached this decision out of a deep concern for all students, faculty, and staff on our campus, Provost Francis J. Doyle III stated in a communication to the university community this morning.

“At this time, it is essential that we focus our efforts on providing care and support to the members of our community as we grapple with the sorrow, fear and anxiety that is impacting all of us right now,” Doyle said.

According to the university, students who are capable may exit the campus, whereas those who stay will have access to services and support.

Following the lifting of the shelter-in-place order on Sunday morning, Sharpe Refectory — the largest dining facility on campus — reopened for students requiring food, as per the university.

Brown University shooting: Person of interest custody

Authorities in a press conference stated that a person of interest in the shooting was apprehended at a hotel in the Providence area early this morning.

Earlier, the suspect was described as a person donning dark clothing and was said to be in his 30s.

Meanwhile, a shelter in place order that was in place for the entire Brown campus from Saturday night into Sunday has been removed. However, police activity persists in areas that are considered an active crime scene, according to the university. "Be advised that access to these areas of campus continues to be limited.”

Over 400 law enforcement personnel from local, state, and federal agencies werfe present in the vicinity of the attack site.

President Donald Trump stated that he has been informed about the shooting.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
