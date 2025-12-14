Multiple people shot near Brown University; campus issues active shooter alert

Multiple people were reported to be shot in the area near Brown University on Saturday (local time), the Associated Press quoted police as saying. Police did not immediately release details regarding the victims' condition and the circumstances of the shooting.(AP)

The school campus, which is holding its final exams, issued an active shooter alert following the incident, urging students and staff members to take shelter.

The reported shooting incident allegedly took place near the Barus & Holley building, which houses the university’s School of Engineering and physics department. The seven-storey building had more than 100 laboratories, and dozens of classrooms and offices, according to the university's website.

The university had initially, through its emergency notification system, told students and staff that a suspect had been taken into custody. However, it later said that was not the case, adding that the police were still looking searching for a suspect or suspects.

In its first alert, the university said the active shooter was near Barus & Holley Engineering. “Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself,” the Brown alert said.

The university said it was coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies, who were on site, and added that an emergency medical team was present in the area.

Following this, Brown said that reports of shots being fired near Governor street had emerged, with law enforcement responding to the gunfire. The latest notification, issued at 5:52 pm (local time) said the situation was ongoing, and urged students and staff to “continue to shelter in place.”

Kristy DosReis, the chief public information officer for the city of Providence, said police were actively investigating and still gathering information from the scene, AP reported.