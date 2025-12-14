Brown University shooting suspect: Where is the Providence shooter? Governor Street reports emerge

An active shooter response was underway Saturday at Brown University in Providence, prompting an emergency alert from the school as police moved to secure the campus. Authorities said officers were searching for a suspect or suspects, after earlier reports incorrectly indicated that someone had been taken into custody. In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence(AP)

The reported incident occurred near the Barus & Holley building, which houses Brown’s School of Engineering and Physics Department. The seven-story facility contains dozens of laboratories, classrooms and offices and is a central academic hub on campus.

City officials said the situation remained fluid as law enforcement continued to gather details from the scene. Kristy DosReis, Providence’s chief public information officer, confirmed that information was still being assessed amid the active response.

Where is the Brown University shooting suspect?

The university issued at least three alerts within minutes. The first notice informed students and staff members about an active shooter situation.

“BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There's an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information,” it read.

The second alert stated that the suspect is in custody. However, the university issued another alert, saying the police have not apprehended any suspect/s.

“BrownUAlert: Urgent: Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene. Stay tuned for further safety information,” it read.

Meanwhile, there were reports of shots being fired near Governor Street.

Brown University, an Ivy League private institution, enrolls roughly 7,300 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate students. The incident unfolded on the second day of fall semester final exams, adding to the urgency of the campus-wide response.