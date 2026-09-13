Who is Khadeer Khan Mohammed? 5 things about Indian lab owner wanted in US for alleged $93 million Medicare fraud

US authorities have placed Indian laboratory owner Khadeer Khan Mohammed on a federal fugitive list, alleging he masterminded a $93 million Medicare fraud scheme. The fraud scheme involved medically unnecessary genetic tests and the unauthorized use of physicians' identities.

US authorities have named Hyderabad-linked laboratory owner Khadeer Khan Mohammed on a federal fugitive list over an alleged $93 million Medicare genetic-testing fraud (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG))

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Mohammed was charged with health care fraud as part of the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown by the Justice Department.

The FBI's Dallas Field Office and the HHS OIG investigated the issue, and the criminal case is being handled by prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), Mohammed, 46, owned American Premier Labs LLC in Richardson, Texas.

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Five things to know about Khadeer Khan Mohammed

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Mohammed allegedly owned a Texas laboratory. Federal investigators identify Mohammed as the owner of American Premier Labs LLC, based in Richardson, Texas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Mohammed allegedly owned a Texas laboratory. Federal investigators identify Mohammed as the owner of American Premier Labs LLC, based in Richardson, Texas. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the indictment summarized by HHS-OIG, the laboratory allegedly submitted claims for genetic testing that were not medically eligible for Medicare reimbursement or were not properly authorized by treating physicians.

2. Prosecutors have alleged that Mohammed has committed $93 million in Medicare fraud. Authorities alleged American Premier Labs submitted approximately $93 million in fraudulent Medicare claims.

Investigators said Medicare paid at least $65 million, including nearly $13 million during a single 10-day period in 2023.

3. A large sum of money was found in banks controlled by Mohammed. The authoritis have also reported seizing nearly $6 million from bank accounts allegedly controlled by Mohammed, according to Wealth of Geeks.

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4. Doctors' identities were allegedly used without permission. One of the central allegations involves the unauthorized use of physicians' personal identifying information.

According to HHS-OIG, doctors whose names appeared on Medicare claims allegedly did not order the genetic tests, had no treatment relationship with the beneficiaries, and did not use the results in patient care.

Authorities have stated that legitimate physicians' identities were used to make laboratory claims appear medically authorized.

Federal prosecutors say the alleged conduct occurred from August 2023 through October 2024 in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere.

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5. Khadeer Khan Mohammed is now declared a fugitive. Mohammed may be in Hyderabad, India, according to HHS OIG. According to his federal fugitive profile, he was born on July 5, 1980, stands around five feet ten inches tall, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency's fugitive hotline at 888-476-4453 or file a fugitive sighting report.