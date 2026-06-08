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Who is Lagishetti Spandana? Indian student fights for life in US after tragic incident; GoFundMe launched

Lagishetti Spandana, a 22-year-old master’s student from Telangana, is in critical condition after a 25-foot fall at a Chicago transit station.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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A 22-year-old student from Telangana, India, is currently battling for her life in the United States after a fall of nearly 25 feet from a staircase at a transit station in the Chicago area, which has left her in a coma. This situation has led her family to urgently seek financial and travel support.

Lagishetti Spandana: 5 things to know as she fights for life

  1. Lagishetti Spandana, a master’s student at Elmhurst University in Illinois, reportedly experienced the accident on May 30 while using a staircase linked to Chicago’s elevated transit system, known as the “L.”
  2. According to authorities and family members, she fell around 25 feet, resulting in serious injuries.
  3. Spandana, who is originally from Nagarjuna Colony in Naspur, Mancherial district, Telangana, was quickly rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, as per American Bazaar.
  4. Medical professionals have said that she has sustained multiple hemorrhages, fractures, spinal injuries, bone dislocations, liver lacerations, and other traumatic injuries. She is currently in intensive care and remains in a coma.
  5. The incident took place merely months before her anticipated graduation. Her father Lagishetti Srinivas said Spandana moved to the US in early 2025 to to pursue higher education and had only a few months left until she would complete her degree.

Lagishetti Spandana: After a severe fall in Chicago, a 22-year-old student from Telangana is in a coma, prompting her family to seek urgent travel support(GoFundMe)

Also Read: Anshul Kuncha family: Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia, sister calls out ‘fake pizza delivery trap'

Lagishetti Spandana family seeks help

The heartbreaking news has rendered her family in Telangana unable to react. Srinivas and his spouse, Sunitha, have stated that they do not have passports or U.S. visas and are lacking the financial means necessary to travel to America and be by their daughter’s side. According to local media reports, the family has reached out to government officials for help in securing emergency travel documents and financial aid.

A letter from a trauma surgeon at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital has reportedly called on authorities to hasten the visa approval process for Spandana’s parents, enabling them to visit her during this critical time.

Lagishetti Spandana GoFundMe

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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