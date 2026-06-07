Anshul Kuncha family: Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia, sister calls out ‘fake pizza delivery trap'

On Saturday night, he received a “fake” delivery request directing him to an isolated area. Upon his arrival, an unknown assailant opened fire, striking Anshul multiple times in the head before escaping the scene.

The deceased, named Anshul Kuncha , was working for a multinational corporation and took on the part-time role of a pizza delivery executive during weekends to supplement his income.

A 28-year-old man from Telangana, India, who was employed part-time as a pizza delivery executive in the United States , was tragically shot and killed while responding to a delivery request in Philadelphia , which is suspected to have been a fraudulent order.

Anshul Kuncha shot dead in US: Here's what his devastating family said According to Anshul's family, there was no theft involved in his case, which raises questions regarding the motive for the murder. According to a report by CBS News, cameras from the Philadelphia Housing Authority captured Kuncha walking with a pizza order while being followed by two individuals dressed in dark attire and carrying a backpack.

Additionally, the family mentioned that Anshul had been a victim of robbery in the United States, where his chain, phone, and cash were taken. However, he had never experienced a life-threatening assault prior to this event.

Anshul's sister, Tanvi, claimed that the pizza delivery was a "trap" intended to "kill him."

"He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she stated.

Also Read: Anshul Kuncha, Hyderabad man shot dead in US, was a data expert: How weekend pizza delivery turned fatal

She additionally urged the authorities to expedite the return of her brother's remains to India. “My brother was a loving and joyful person. He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead. Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible.”

Tanvi stated that the authorities had notified the family that the body would be available for handover on Monday. However, she implored the officials to hasten the process so that the family could conduct the final rites promptly. Additionally, she called for justice for her brother, saying that the family does not harbor any particular suspicions regarding individuals involved but desires that those accountable be identified and held responsible.

Anshul Kuncha's sister urges Indian family to not send their children to US While addressing the media, Tanvi urged the public to refrain from sending their children to the United States.

"This is a message to all parents considering sending their children to the US: My brother was a very loving and joyful person. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US," she said.

Any arrest made? A reward of $20,000 is being offered for any information that results in an arrest and conviction. Although no arrests have been made thus far, investigators possess the phone number of the caller who placed the order and are currently working to ascertain whether the individual who called is linked to the incident.

Here's what Consulate General of India in New York has said The Consulate General of India in New York has recognized the incident and has indicated that it is communicating with local authorities as well as the grieving family.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it stated in a post on X.