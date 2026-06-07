Anshul Kuncha, Hyderabad man shot dead in US, was a data expert: How weekend pizza delivery turned fatal

An Indian man named Anshul Kuncha was reportedly shot dead in the United States while delivering pizza in Pennsylvania's Philadelphia earlier this week. The incident happened on Friday midnight in North Philadelphia, according to local reports. Anshul Kuncha was in the US to pursue his Master's degree in Business Analytics and graduated in 2024. (Facebook @Anshul Kuncha)

Someone ordered a pizza and then shot the delivery person in the head, leading to his death, reported CBS news.

Who was Anshul Kuncha? According to the LinkedIn profile, he was a data analytics professional with experience across healthcare data, product compliance, operations analysis, and data management.

He described himself as being proficient in data analytics and data visualisation software and someone who was always eager to embrace new challenges and opportunities for continuous skill development.

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He earned a Master’s degree in Business Analytics from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business in Pennsylvania, United States, between September 2022 and March 2024. During his studies, he received the LeBow Alumni Merit Scholarship and developed skills in SQL, advanced statistics, and analytics-related disciplines.

Prior to that, he completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Chemical Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology in India, where he was also associated with the university soccer team. Professionally, he worked as a Data Validation Analyst in the United States, including roles at DataBank IMX and Validation Associates LLC, as per his profile. Earlier, he served as a Data Management Coordinator at Echo Hospice.

He worked weekends on pizza delivery.

Before moving to the US, he worked in India as a Senior Product Compliance Analyst at Amazon and held Operations Analyst and Graduate Engineering Trainee positions at Jio Platforms Limited. He also completed professional certifications from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and worked on projects such as an Apple Stock Price Predictor, as per his LinkedIn page.

What happened? According to US media reports, Kuncha worked as a pizza delivery person on the weekends as a source of extra income. He was called to deliver pizzas to a vacant home at Raymond Rosen Homes, a housing complex in Philadelphia.

Also read | 'Don't send your kids to the US': Sister of Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia

In a CCTV footage captured by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the victim is seen walking with the pizza. He was then followed by two people wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," Kuncha's sister told PTI, adding that his family were told that he was shot in the head three times and left on the road.

"We don't have any suspicion...it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she added further.

Anshul's sister sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the mortal remains of her brother.

She also shared a message for parents who are considering sending their children to the United States for further education and to build careers.