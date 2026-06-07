'Don't send your kids to the US': Sister of Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia

The sister of Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia on Friday, has said he never wanted to got to the US but the family sent him anyway. The Hyderabad native was allegedly called to a vacant home to deliver pizzas, where he was ambushed and killed. Anshul Kuncha was in the US to pursue his Master's degree in Business Analytics and graduated in 2024. (LinkedIn/Anshul Kuncha)

Anshul's sister sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the mortal remains of her brother.

She also shared a message for parents who are considering sending their children to the United States for further education and to build careers.

"He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in. This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US, do not send your kids to the US," she told news agency PTI.

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'He was trapped' Anshul's sister further alleged that the incident was clearly a plot to murder her brother.

According to US media reports, Kuncha worked as a pizza delivery person on the weekends as a source of extra income.

He was called to deliver pizzas to a vacant home at Raymond Rosen Homes, a housing complex in Philadelphia.

In a CCTV footage captured by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the victim is seen walking with the pizza. He was then followed by two people wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

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"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she told PTI, adding that his family were told that he was shot in the head three times and left on the road.

"We don't have any suspicion...it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she added further.

(With inputs from PTI)