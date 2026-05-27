'Get the f*** out': Indian couple in US face racist confrontation on camera | Video

A video of an Indian couple being targeted in a racist confrontation in the United States has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man inside a car asks the couple if they are from India. Once the couple responded to the question, he told them to "get out" of the country. In the video, the man is heard asking the couple if India is better than the US. To this question, the Indian man responds that both countries have their plus points, with families being back in India. (Screengrab from X.)

While the exact location of the incident has not been verified, the video was shared by X user @AyTone4th with the caption - "I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something!"

In the video, the man is heard asking the couple if India is better than the US. To this question, the Indian man responds that both countries have their plus points, with families being back in India.

The man in the car then responds aggressively and says, "No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country."