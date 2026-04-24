‘Racist rant’: US lawmaker, Democrats call out Trump’s ‘hellhole’ remark on India

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday (local time) sharply criticised US President Donald Trump over a social media post targeting India and immigrant communities, calling it a "racist rant". Illinois Democratic US Senate candidate, US Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi slams Donald Trump over 'hellhole' remark (AFP)

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi said, "Donald Trump's decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful, and beneath the office he holds."

He warned that such rhetoric carries wider consequences, adding, “His rhetoric doesn't just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners – it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation.”

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties and diversity, the lawmaker stressed that the US should focus on strengthening its partnership with India rather than fuelling divisions. "We should be strengthening that partnership and honoring our diversity, not stoking division for political gain," he added.

American lawmakers slam Trump Several American lawmakers and advocacy groups condemned Trump's remarks targeting immigrants. Congressman Ro Khanna directly questioned Vice President JD Vance over the controversy.

Also Read | 'Uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste': India hits back at Trump's 'hellhole' post

In a social media post, he asked, "Any comment on the President insulting immigrants from 'China or India or some other hellhole on the planet'. Do you also think that India is a hellhole and Chinese or Indian immigrants denigrate America?"

Vice President’s wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants who moved to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, a detail that has drawn controversy earlier too.

‘Nation of immigrants’ Adding to the criticism, Congressman Ami Bera said that, as the son of immigrants from India, he takes pride both in his heritage and in the United States for offering his family an opportunity to build a better life.

"The comments shared by President Trump are offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds. They reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of who we are as a nation. America has always been strengthened by generations of immigrants who come here, work hard, and contribute to our country. They do not weaken America - they strengthen it," he said.

"We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it," he said.

He also took a swipe at Trump’s background, saying the President was born into privilege and does not relate to the struggles faced by immigrant families.

Trump ‘busy amplifying racist trash’ The criticism was echoed by Democrats on the house foreign affairs committee, who took aim at Trump’s conduct amid heightened tensions with Iran.

In a strongly worded statement, they accused the President of being distracted at a critical time. The panel’s Democrats said, "The US is at war with Iran. Thirteen service members are dead, and the president has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm's way." Track US-Iran war live updates.

They further added, "Americans are struggling, and he's busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig. This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it."

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation said it was deeply disturbed by Trump sharing what it described as a "hateful, racist screed" targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

"Endorsing such rants as the President of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all-time high," the group said, urging Trump to delete the post.

Controversy over video on immigration The backlash comes after Trump amplified a video by conservative commentator Michael Savage, criticising birthright citizenship.

In the video, Savage alleged that immigrants exploit US laws by arriving late in pregnancy. He claimed the system allows a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The remarks triggered outrage for using derogatory language against immigrants, including those of Indian origin.

India calls remarks ‘in poor taste’ Responding to the controversy, India’s ministry of external affairs said the comments did not reflect the reality of ties between the two countries. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the remarks inappropriate.

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," he said.