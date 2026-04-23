'China, India or some other hellhole': Trump shares post on US birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage, which referred to India, China, and other nations as "hellholes"—places from where people come to Washington in their ninth month of pregnancy and instantly become US citizens. US President Donald Trump has long argued against the birthright citizenship in US. (File Photo/AFP)

The host, whose ideology aligns with that of the US president, was arguing against US birthright citizenship, which guarantees automatic citizenship for almost anyone born within US territory, regardless of parentage. Savage argued that these issues should not be decided in courts, adding that “it is not really about law.” Instead, he said they should be decided by public opinion. He also criticised the US Constitution, saying it cannot be changed because it is “written in stone.”

“So that's the problem. The Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say, before television, before the internet, before radio, and you could say, how relevant are some of these arguments when people are coming here by airplane in the ninth month of their pregnancy,” he said.

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“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. There’s almost no loyalty to this country among the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.”

Savage, in his show, said he was listening to arguments in the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship, where he noted that the arguments were made by a Chinese American who, he said, resembled an ACLU attorney.

“Welcome to the Savage Nation. Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth. Quite noticeable to me was that the person making the arguments in favor of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looked to me like the classic ACLU attorney.”

“So to listen to these very wise, smart lawyers arguing in the abstract as to whether birthright citizenship should apply to anyone born here, no matter who their parents are or where they came from, is ludicrous to me. That’s why I put up a poll on my social channels saying birthright citizenship should be subjected to a national vote—not put in the hands of lawyers. Let the citizens decide.”

The text mainly criticises the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing it of backing policies that allegedly benefit undocumented immigrants over US citizens, adding that “the country has been stolen from us by these effing lawyers.”

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He accused the organisation of wanting to convert US into a colony of China. “But it's not limited to China, it's also India,” he said.

“In California, we have propositions—rigged as they are—where people get a chance to vote on certain issues. When we vote against what the governor wants, or what those running the state want, they find a cockamamie ACLU lawyer to overturn our vote anyway, which is where revolutions arise.”

He also claimed that a significant amount of fraud is being committed in California and alleged that it is conducted by immigrant front groups protected by the ACLU.

“There is article after article about the abuse of the welfare system in the state of California. In a recent piece in the California Post, you would not believe the extent of the fraud in this state. A good portion of it, he claimed, is conducted by immigrant front groups, all protected by the ACLU, which he called the most dangerous criminal organization in the history of America.”

Calling the ACLU lawyers “gangsters with laptops”, he accused them of “damaging the nation more than all mafia families combined.”

“They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.”

He further criticised an attorney associated with the American Civil Liberties Union, accusing her of misrepresenting the issue during Supreme Court arguments.

“Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entire family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation. ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it's not limited to China, it's also India.”

Although the US constitution has long been help to guarantee birthright citizenship, the Trump administration has launched a legal challenge to this interpretation that is now being heard in front of the United States Supreme Court. On April 1, Trump sat in the first row of the Court as Justices heard arguments regarding the validity of the executive order against birthright citizenship in the country.

After court adjourned, Trump posted on Truth Social: “We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow ‘Birthright’ Citizenship!” Actually, about three dozen countries, nearly all of them in the Americas, guarantee citizenship to children born on their territory.

(With inputs from Shashank Mattoo)