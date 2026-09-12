Who is Larry Hoover? Lil Durk case sparks talks about underworld and rap - ‘GOAT of Chicago’

Larry Hoover's name has resurfaced in discussions about Chicago's rap scene after social media posts connected the imprisoned gang leader to the family history of rapper Lil Durk. Hoover was one of the most recognized figures in Chicago’s Gangster Disciples organization.

Lil Durk's connection to Larry Hoover discussions comes partly through his father, Devontay “Big Durk” Banks. (Instagram | Larry Hoover Jr. and X/@Polymarket)

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In August 2022, Lil Durk was accused of planning a murder-for-hire scheme against rapper Quando Rondo. The case's final arguments concluded on Tuesday, September 8.

After three days of deliberations, the jury at the Los Angeles courthouse found rapper Lil Durk not guilty in his murder for hire trial on Friday.

Deep Dive What is Larry Hoover's connection to the Gangster Disciples? Larry Hoover is the founder and leader of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago-based gang that became a significant criminal enterprise involved in drug trafficking and violence. How did Lil Durk's family history relate to Larry Hoover? Lil Durk's father, Devontay 'Big Durk' Banks, was allegedly involved in the drug trade and had a relationship with Hoover, claiming that Hoover mentored him during his own criminal activities. Why is Larry Hoover considered a significant figure in Chicago's hip-hop scene? Despite being imprisoned, Hoover's influence and legacy have permeated Chicago's hip-hop culture, with artists like Lil Durk referencing him, leading to discussions about his impact on the city's music scene.

Following the verdict, some users on X compared Lil Durk’s influence with Larry Hoover’s legacy in the Chicago hip-hop scene. One post called Durk the “GOAT of Chicago” after the acquittal.

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Larry Hoover became one of Chicago’s most infamous street figures through his leadership of the Gangster Disciples, an organisation that grew from the South Side during the late twentieth century.

He was born in Jackson, Mississippi and then moved to Chicago as a child, where he eventually became involved in gang activity during his teenage years.

Hoover helped build the Gangster Disciples into a powerful organisation in Chicago’s South Side. Over decades, prosecutors described the organisation as a major criminal network involved in drug trafficking and violence. Prosecutors later also accused Hoover of running a large-scale drug operation and maintaining control over criminal activities from prison.

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In 1997, Hoover received six life sentences after a federal conviction for drug conspiracy, extortion and continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities alleged that he continued directing the Gangster Disciples’ activities while incarcerated.

Hoover reportedly remained a major figure in Chicago’s street mythology despite his conviction.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, some of Hoover's supporters portrayed him as a community figure who attempted to shift the Gangster Disciples toward social programmes through the “Growth and Development” movement. Authorities, however, viewed those efforts as a continuation of gang influence.

Also read: Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case

Lil Durk’s family connection to Larry Hoover

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Lil Durk grew up in Chicago’s Englewood neighbourhood and became one of the biggest artists to emerge from the city’s drill movement.

His connection to Larry Hoover discussions comes partly through his father, Devontay “Big Durk” Banks.

According to The Pen Hustler, Big Durk was allegedly involved in Chicago’s drug trade during the early 1990s and had a relationship with Hoover. Big Durk has previously said Hoover mentored him and that federal authorities offered him a deal to cooperate against Hoover after his arrest. He has claimed he refused and later spent about 26 years in prison.

Those claims come from Big Durk’s own account and have not been independently confirmed through public court records.

Big Durk was released in 2019.

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A user on X referenced a video of Big Durk outside of the courthouse during Lil Durk's third day of jury deliberations and wrote, “[power] to Durk free LARRY HOOVER.”

Lil Durk has also referenced Larry Hoover in his music and has expressed respect for him. However, Durk’s career developed separately from Hoover’s criminal history.

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