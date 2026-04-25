Who is Markel Lee? Mall of Louisiana shooting suspect, 17, arrested by Baton Rouge police

Markel Lee, a 17-year-old with a prior juvenile criminal history, turned himself in Friday and was arrested as the primary suspect in the deadly Mall of Louisiana food court shooting that killed Lafayette high school senior Martha Elizabeth Odom and wounded five others.

Markel Lee identified as Mall of Louisiana shooting suspect.(UnSplash)

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According to WDSU, Lee is being charged with "first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of illegal use of a weapon." He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

About the shooting

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday after gunfire broke out between two groups. The incident occurred around 1:22 p.m. near the mall’s food court.

“This was not a random act. This was a disagreement, a fight between two different groups of people that we are still trying to unravel,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said. “And unfortunately, innocent victims got caught in the crossfire.”

Suspects

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{{^usCountry}} Five individuals were initially detained following the shooting on Thursday but were later released. Lee turned himself in the following day. Police are also searching for another suspect believed to be connected to the incident. Victim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five individuals were initially detained following the shooting on Thursday but were later released. Lee turned himself in the following day. Police are also searching for another suspect believed to be connected to the incident. Victim {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Martha Elizabeth Odom, a senior at Ascension Episcopal School, was identified as the victim in the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Martha Elizabeth Odom, a senior at Ascension Episcopal School, was identified as the victim in the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide, confirming she died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials extended condolences to her family and friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide, confirming she died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials extended condolences to her family and friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement posted on Facebook, Ascension Episcopal School mourned her loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement posted on Facebook, Ascension Episcopal School mourned her loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Today, our hearts are heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today, our hearts are heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} We grieve the loss of one of our seniors, Martha Odom, following yesterday’s off-campus tragedy. We continue to lift in prayer the two students who are healing, as well as the two additional students who were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We grieve the loss of one of our seniors, Martha Odom, following yesterday’s off-campus tragedy. We continue to lift in prayer the two students who are healing, as well as the two additional students who were present. {{/usCountry}}

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Ascension Episcopal School carries this cross together— we are holding one another close with an immense amount of faith and love.

Her classmates, Ascension faculty, and our Blue Gator families remember Martha as a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her.

In the midst of sorrow, we are reminded: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from near and far. Our priority at this time is to care for the hearts and minds of our students, families, and staff.

We ask for continued prayers—for healing, for peace, and for the strength to carry one another forward."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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