Celeste Rivas death ruled homicide; D4vd arrested in chilling case

The death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has officially been ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per TMZ. This marks a turning point in the case as the Los Angeles police arrested David Burke, a.k.a D4vd, on Thursday. The LA County Medical Examiner ruled the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas a homicide. D4vd, a 21-year-old singer, was arrested following the ruling. (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)

The ruling comes months after Rivas’ decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a vehicle registered to the 21-year-old singer. The car was found abandoned in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before being towed. The authorities then detected a foul odor leading to the grim discovery, according to NBC News.

Read more: D4vd arrest: Singer in custody in Celeste Rivas case; LAPD makes breakthrough

Arrest made after months-long investigation Los Angeles police arrested D4vd on April 16, after an extensive and ongoing investigation into Rivas’ death. He is currently being held without bail as prosecutors review evidence to determine formal charges.

LAPD wrote on their X, “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.”

The LAPD further added, “The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.”

According to Reuters, D4vd's team has declined to publicly comment on the matter.

Authorities said Rivas had been missing since April 2024. Her body was discovered in D4vd's car in September 2025. Investigators believe the body had been in the vehicle for an extended period, which in turn complicated forensic analysis and delayed a definitive cause of death.

Burke was not listed as a suspect in the LAPD's investigation, according to a November 2025 NBC4 story. However, in February 2026, D4vd was formally designated as a suspect after a grand jury convened to examine evidence and testimony related to the case.

Read more: D4vd case update: Singer now a suspect in Celeste Rivas death, court docs reveal

What lies ahead in the case? With the homicide ruling now in place, legal experts say the case is entering a decisive phase. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence to the district attorney’s office. This will determine whether to file murder charges against D4vd.

Pitchfork reported that D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, said, “Let us be clear—the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

Berk further defended D4vd's innocence and said, “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”