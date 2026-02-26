D4vd update: Singer now a possible suspect in Celeste Rivas death; court docs reveal shocking details

In the ongoing probe into 15-year-old Celeste Rivas’s death, newly unsealed court documents reveal that singer D4vd is under investigation. Authorities say the teen’s badly dismembered remains were found inside a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old artist, revealing shocking new details in the case. Ongoing probe into Celeste Rivas’ death puts D4vd under grand jury scrutiny (AFP)

According to The New York Post, a grand jury has started an investigation into the 20-year-old artist whose legal name is David Anthony Burke. The probe is looking into whether he “wherein [Burke] may be involved in having committed … one count of murder,” per documents unsealed by a Texas court.

What documents say Police officers found Rivas’ heavily decomposed remains in two cadaver bags inside the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. The car had been abandoned and taken to a tow lot in Hollywood Hills in September.

According to the documents, officers found Rivas’ head and torso in one bag and several other body parts in a second bag. Insects were swarming over the remains. Workers at the impound lot called police after noticing a strong odor coming from the vehicle which had been there for several days.

The workers called the police after noticing a bad smell coming from the car, which had been left for weeks near the Hollywood Hills home where the artist was living. D4vd has not been formally charged with any crimes.

The documents also mentioned D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke who was also called to testify earlier this month. His friend, streamer Neo Langston who is 23 was also ordered to appear in the court.

According to the reports by KTVH show, Langston was arrested last month for not appearing in court. He missed a required hearing as a witness in a Los Angeles homicide case.

About Celeste Rivas Celeste Rivas Hernandez was a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla, which is under the name of a singer. She was discovered on September 8, one day after her birthday.

She had run away from her home in Lake Elsinore, California. and was reported missing in 2024. Authorities have confirmed that the singer had a relationship with the teen.