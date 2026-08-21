Who is Meliza Campos-Sanchez? 5 things on Florida mom accused of pouring hot wax on her kids, starting kitchen fire

Meliza Campos-Sanchez has been arrested and booked after she was accused of pouring hot wax on her daughters and starting a fire in the kitchen.

Meliza Campos-Sanchez posted videos of setting a fire in her kitchen and pouring wax on her children. (miamidade.gov)

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Cops responded to a home in the 4200 block of Southwest 95th Avenue in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after calls of an intentional fire being set. It turned out that Meliza had also posted two videos of her acts on Instagram. These have now gone viral on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Meliza was seen dancing in a silver mask, holding a lighter and pouring some substance onto a pile of clothes before setting them on fire. The mother was also seen pouring hot wax from a lit candle onto her chest. As per reports, investigators allegedly found the mask, flammable liquid, and lighter at the scene when they responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meliza was seen dancing in a silver mask, holding a lighter and pouring some substance onto a pile of clothes before setting them on fire. The mother was also seen pouring hot wax from a lit candle onto her chest. As per reports, investigators allegedly found the mask, flammable liquid, and lighter at the scene when they responded. {{/usCountry}}

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Another video showed Meliza pour hot wax on the hands of her two daughters, and pour it onto her leg.

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Her daughters are aged 6 and 3. Investigators believe she used rubbing alcohol to start the fire, as per NBC Miami. Her elder daughter told the cops that she and her younger sister saw their mom light a fire in the kitchen and throw a glass mug in the flood while dancing, before the fire was extinguished with a bowl of water, as per Fox56. Meliza was first taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, known as a Baker Act, and then booked into jail. Here's all you need to know about Meliza Campos-Sanchez.

Who is Meliza Campos-Sanchez: 5 things to know

Meliza is 26 years old and was born on 09/06/1999 as per the jail records. She has brown eyes and frosted hair, records indicate. Meliza weighs 120 Lbs and is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Meliza faces charges of child abuse with no great bodily harm, child neglect with no great body harm, and first degree arson. The jail records for Meliza has ‘domestic violence’ listed in remarks. No bond has been set yet in Meliza's case. Meliza also has an immigration hold, as per her jail records. She is currently being housed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, operated by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department in Florida. Meliza's husband reportedly told cops that the two were going through marital issues and he was living with his parents, while his wife stayed in the house with their kids. She also allegedly tied a rope in the rafters in a suicide attempt, prior to this, the husband told the cops.

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Meliza's booking information can be found here.

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