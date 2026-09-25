Who is Mila Castanon? Amber Alert issued for missing girl from Grand Prairie, Texas - 5 things to know

An Amber Alert was issued for Mila Castanon, who went missing from Grand Prairie in Texas on Thursday, September 24. Usually, Amber Alerts are issued when a child has been abducted and is believed to be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Mila Castanon but cops have said she was not abducted. (Facebook/Jenny Anchondo)

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Grand Prairie police told WFAA that they don't consider Castanon's disappearance to be an abduction but added that she is in imminent danger. As per the cops, Castanon left home as a runaway and officials believe an unknown person picked her up in a vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Mila Castanon. Who is Mila Castanon? 5 things to know Castanon is an 11-year-old missing child who was last seen on September 24. Her last known sighting was at the 500 Block of NW 13th Street Grand Prairie, in Texas. Castanon has been described as a white female with black hair and black eyes. Castanon is 5' 2" and weighs 110 lbs. The missing girl was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow pants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Mila Castanon. Who is Mila Castanon? 5 things to know Castanon is an 11-year-old missing child who was last seen on September 24. Her last known sighting was at the 500 Block of NW 13th Street Grand Prairie, in Texas. Castanon has been described as a white female with black hair and black eyes. Castanon is 5' 2" and weighs 110 lbs. The missing girl was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow pants. {{/usCountry}}

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Those with information can call 911 or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.

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The identity of the driver who might have picked up Castanon and the details of the vehicle have not been shared with the public yet.

Worries for Mila Castanon amid Amber Alert

Several people expressed worries about Castanon amid the Amber Alert. “Mila Castanon last seen 8:30 this morning for the 500 block of nw 10th st in Grand Prarie. If you live in the attached map… PLEASE CHECK your ring Cameras . She’s 11 years old, she took bags with her and left her cell phone . She has a tablet with her. Family has reached out to me … this is the AMBER Alert you jsut received,” one wrote.

Another added “Grand Prairie police have clarified to regional media that while an AMBER Alert is active, the child initially left home as a runaway and is believed to have been picked up by an unknown individual in a vehicle. Due to her age and the circumstances, authorities state she is in imminent danger.”

Many offered prayers and asked where she was last seen. Some comments noted that Castanon looked Hispanic and urged people to share more photos of her so the missing girl could be found. “Heads up on the AMBER Alert for 11 year old Mila Castanon. The first text alert was wrong and listed her as white. The official flyer shows she appears Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. Share the actual photo so everyone is looking for the right person,” one wrote.