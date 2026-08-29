Who is Milo Yiannopoulos and why was he detained by ICE in Louisiana? Right-wing provocateur faces deportation from US

Controversial British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was apprehended by ICE at an airport in Louisiana, according to TMZ. He is currently being held at an ICE detention center and could face deportation from the United States, The Telegraph reported. The circumstances surrounding his detention remain unclear.

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos?

Milo Yiannopoulos is a British political commentator, writer and provocateur. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born in England in 1984, Milo Yiannopoulos is a British political commentator, writer and provocateur who rose to prominence in the mid-2010s as a senior editor at Breitbart News.

He was permanently banned from Twitter in 2016 following a harassment controversy involving actress Leslie Jones. He was later banned from Facebook as well.

In 2017, Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart after backlash over comments he made about sexual relationships involving adolescents, which critics said appeared to normalize or endorse such relationships.

In the years since, Yiannopoulos has remained active in far-right political circles. His activities have included an internship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, associations with figures such as Nick Fuentes, and work with Kanye West, now known as Ye.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Yiannopoulos worked with Ye's Yeezy organization, including serving as chief of staff around 2022–2024. He has also worked more recently as a publicist and spokesperson for the rapper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yiannopoulos worked with Ye's Yeezy organization, including serving as chief of staff around 2022–2024. He has also worked more recently as a publicist and spokesperson for the rapper. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Yiannopoulos made headlines again when he accused Ye's dentist of supplying the rapper with nitrous oxide for recreational use. The dentist denied the allegations.

Why was Milo in Louisiana?

Ye is scheduled to perform Friday night in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, raising speculation that Yiannopoulos may have been in Louisiana because of the concert.

However, there is no confirmation that his presence in the state was connected to Ye's performance.

Laura Loomer reacts to ICE detention

Conservative activist Laura Loomer celebrated Yiannopoulos' detention on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally, where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene,” she wrote. “Recently, Candace Owens invited this illegal alien into her home. When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien.”

She added, “Milo is going to be deported back to the UK, where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America.”