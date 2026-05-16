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Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi: 5 things on Iran backed terrorist commander accused of planning attacks across US

The Justice Department announced the arrest of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national who's the terrorist commander of an Iran-backed group.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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The Justice Department on Friday announced the arrest of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national who's the terrorist commander of an Iran-backed group.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested and charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses. (X/@TheJusticeDept)

He was accused of planning three attacks across the US, with New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch stating that a Manhattan synagogue was one of the targets.

“This case puts into stark relief the global threats posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies like Kata’ib Hizballah—Foreign Terrorist Organizations that have repeatedly targeted Jewish communities across Europe and the United States since the war began. Working with our law enforcement partners, we disrupted a plot against a Manhattan synagogue, and in partnership with the synagogue’s leadership, ensured its security when the threat was elevated. The NYPD’s work in this case, from officers assigned to the JTTF, to intelligence analysis provided through our international liaison program, helped protect the streets of our city. The NYPD has the most robust municipal counterterrorism and intelligence capacity of any city in the world, which is only strengthened by our partnership with federal agencies on cases like this one,” Tisch said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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