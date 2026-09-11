Who is Rachel Scott? Trump ‘lunges’ at reporter for asking about $5000 checks - 5 things to know amid viral video

Rachel Scott, an ABC News reporter, faced the wrath of President Donald Trump when she asked him about the $5000 checks promised to Americans. Speaking at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump had promised that if Republicans win the midterms then all American adults would get what he called the ‘Trump dividend’.

President Donald Trump came under fire for 'lunging' at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott. (AP Photo)

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Critics have raised an alarm saying this is equivalent to ‘buying votes’ and ‘bribery’. Scott was following up on the matter with Trump and asked him about the handout. She raised questions about the economy, which Trump proceeded to blame on predecessor Joe Biden. When Scott tried to ask a follow up, the president lunged at her saying ‘Not you.’

The exchange between the two was shared widely online and Scott herself posted a video of the same.

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{{^usCountry}} "Q: On the checks, we have $40 trillion in debt. If your economic policies are working, why do you need an incentive for people to turn out to vote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Q: On the checks, we have $40 trillion in debt. If your economic policies are working, why do you need an incentive for people to turn out to vote? {{/usCountry}}

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TRUMP: I'm doing it as a reward for people having to put up for five years and four years of a horrible situation caused by Biden.

Q: You also offered tariff refund checks--

TRUMP: Not you. Not you

Q: And that didn't happen

TRUMP: Not you. You're the worst." the conversation went.

Who is Rachel Scott? 5 things to know

Scott is a Senior Political Correspondent covering the White House and Congress for ABC News. Scott was added to the network's Good Morning America show a day back. Scott is also the network’s lead campaign correspondent and has covered key moments of Trump's presidential campaign including the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. She's also covered the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and was part of the press pool covering the Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin meeting. Scott has been awarded with the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award, a Peabody and has multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Scott is from Southern California and a graduate of the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Trump's behavior towards Scott sparks backlash

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Scott is not the first female journalist who has come into the spotlight over President Trump's reactions. He has routinely passed personal remarks on CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Trump also came under fire after telling Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey ‘Quiet piggy’.

Also Read | Trump's midterms ‘cheating’ remark at RNC meet draws backlash: ‘America, are we hearing this?’

His most recent interaction has also led to outrage online.

“Trump lunges toward and growls at a reporter (a woman) who asked him about why he's offering money to voters if his economic policies are working,” one wrote. Another added Trump ‘got furious after a brave reporter reminded him just how stupid his decision to bribe Americans is!’.

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Yet another said “Look at this nasty, miserable, sweaty old man flipping out on a reporter (Rachel Scott?) because she's asking him tough questions, like a pro.”

One individual also scathingly remarked “He is such a prototypical abuser who can no longer control his temper. And notice how it’s ONLY female reporters who elicit this kind of rage from him. He’s unfit to be in charge of a lemonade stand, let alone the most powerful country on earth.”