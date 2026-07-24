Who is Raul Morales? NYC stabbing suspect arrested after 2 men attacked on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

A 51-year-old man identified as Raul Morales has been arrested after two separate stabbing attacks on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), two men were injured within minutes of each other in what investigators believe were unprovoked attacks. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

Who is Raul Morales? NYC stabbing suspect arrested after Manhattan attacks (via Unsplash)

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NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said detectives are also looking into whether the attacks should be treated as a hate crime. Police added that Morales is the only suspect in the case, and the early investigation suggests mental health may have played a role, although the department has no known prior mental health history involving him.

NYPD shares details about the suspect

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Raul Morales. So far, investigators have not found any known connection between Morales and either of the two victims. Commissioner Jessica Tisch also said the NYPD has no known mental health history involving Morales. However, she added that the initial investigation suggests mental health may have been a factor during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Tisch, victim and witness statements indicated that Morales shouted "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. Detectives are now examining all available evidence, including those statements, as they continue to investigate whether the case meets the legal standard for a hate crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Tisch, victim and witness statements indicated that Morales shouted "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. Detectives are now examining all available evidence, including those statements, as they continue to investigate whether the case meets the legal standard for a hate crime. {{/usCountry}}

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How did the Manhattan Upper West Side attacks unfold?

According to the NYPD, the first attack happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. near West 84th Street and Central Park West, where a 57-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a knife. Emergency responders took him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A short time later, officers found a 50-year-old man about two blocks away near West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue with a puncture wound to the torso. Police said the injury was caused by a screwdriver. He was also taken to the same hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

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Jessica Tisch praises bystander as hate crime probe continues

After the attacks, police said Morales barricaded himself inside an apartment building near Amsterdam Avenue and West 88th Street. The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested him after a brief standoff.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch thanked both officers and a member of the public who helped locate the suspect. She said, “I want to commend the bravery of a good Samaritan who led our officers to the location where the perpetrator was hiding, as well as our NYPD cops who brought an end to the incident without further injuries.”

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New York Governor Kathy Hochul also condemned the attacks, saying they appeared to target Jewish New Yorkers. She said, "The strength of New York has always been our ability to live together across every faith and background." Authorities have confirmed that the Hate Crimes Task Force is continuing to evaluate the case while the investigation remains ongoing.