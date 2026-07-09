Who is Robert Smith? Coney Island mass shooting suspect identified as 44-year-old; charges revealed

Robert Smith, a 44-year-old, was identified as the masked gunman responsible for the mass shooting at a family's Fourth of July barbecue party in Coney Island, New York City, on Saturday. Eight people were injured in the incident.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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The New York Police Department confirmed Robert Smith's identity on Wednesday, July 8 noting that he faces multiple counts of attempt to murder charges, the NYPD said in a post on X.

As of now, the motive of the shooting remains unclear as the NYPD has not revealed any additional details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

The NYPD had said earlier that there was no exchange of words between Robert Smith and the family that fell victim to the mass shooting. It is also unclear if they knew each other.

This story is being updated.